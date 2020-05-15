Video: Chris Paul "We Miss the Game"

If you listen to Thunder point guard Chris Paul speak about the current state of the NBA, one thing is clear; players want back on the court. Paul is the president of the NBAPA and says even with no clear path to resume the season; the issue is worth pursuing.

"Lot of had conversations that have to be made, a lot of hard decisions, but with the team around us I think we'll ultimately we'll get to where we want to."... "Honestly, we want to play, oh man we want to play."

"We want to play bad too, and I think that's a consensus for the guys around the league, we want to be obviously as safe as possible."... "The biggest thing is we miss the game."

Paul, along with producer Will Packer was on ESPN's The Jump on Friday, promoting their new documentary Blackballed. A significant hurdle for the league and the players association to overcome is how safe playing basketball will be.

Host Rachel Nichols asked Paul what he would consider safe considering it could take more than a year to produce a vaccine for COVID-19. "I don't have all the answers, but I know that people are working tirelessly to figure it out."

Paul held a conference call on Monday with other stars such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. When it comes to what he's hearing from other players around the NBA, Paul says a lot is being discussed.

"I think it's a combination of a lot of things, but at the end of the day right now, no one expected this and knew this was coming, so what is normal now?"..."So I think what we trying to figure out, what it looks like until we find those answers, and we can come up with an actual plan like right now it's basically sit and wait."... "Sort of the virus is in control. "

Paul has been taking Spanish lessons twice a week since being on hiatus, but like you, he is missing live sports. "Rachel [Nichols], I was watching the cornhole championships the other day."

Paul says he loves to compete and maybe in the next two to four weeks (Adam Sliver's reported deadline to decide on resuming the season), he'll have that chance; otherwise, he'll be watching a lot of cornhole before next season starts.