Video: How Serious are the New York Knicks About Chris Paul

The New York Knicks have four first-round selections over the next two drafts. If they are serious about wanting Chris Paul, then they must part with at least one of those picks.

Anything else would be highway robbery, and Clay Bennett would be well within his right to fire Sam Presti. Ian Begley of SNY is throwing out two trade scenarios where the Thunder would get players like Reggie Bullock, Kevin Knox, Wayne Ellington, and Taj Gibson.

Any move the Thunder make with Paul is to create cap room and to hasten the rebuilding process. But, before you start worrying about Presti "ripping apart the team," you have to ask one question.

Does he think the Thunder has gone as far as they possibly can with this roster? If the answer is yes, then as painful as it might be, you have to give Paul to the highest bidder.

It doesn't make financial sense to pay a 35-year-old point guard $85,000,000 in the next two seasons. What makes this tricky for Oklahoma City is the unexpected success the team and Paul have had this season.

Presti says, " I wish I could tell you we knew how everyone was going to play."... "That would make things a lot easier."

"But we certainly don't, but the credit goes to him, I think, just with his mindset, mentality, the way he embraces the situation, and the work he puts in just taking care of his body."... "That's probably chief of everything is that his readiness this year has been excellent, and he's been able to perform at an extremely efficient level."

The Knicks value Paul as a builder of team culture, but, if you're him, do you want to spend the next years getting the Knicks on track? It would seem that being in his shoes, you would wish to Presti to trade you to the Bucks, 76ers, Celtics, Lakers, or Clippers.

Presti has shown he is willing to work with players to get them to their desired destination, as long as it benefits the Thunder. If Paul has to go, I won't complain if this one time Presti gets selfish.