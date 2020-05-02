InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: How Serious are the New York Knicks About Chris Paul

Erik Gee

The New York Knicks have four first-round selections over the next two drafts. If they are serious about wanting Chris Paul, then they must part with at least one of those picks. 

Anything else would be highway robbery, and  Clay Bennett would be well within his right to fire Sam Presti. Ian Begley of SNY is throwing out two trade scenarios where the Thunder would get players like Reggie Bullock, Kevin Knox, Wayne Ellington, and Taj Gibson. 

Any move the Thunder make with Paul is to create cap room and to hasten the rebuilding process. But, before you start worrying about Presti "ripping apart the team," you have to ask one question. 

Does he think the Thunder has gone as far as they possibly can with this roster? If the answer is yes, then as painful as it might be, you have to give Paul to the highest bidder.  

It doesn't make financial sense to pay a 35-year-old point guard $85,000,000 in the next two seasons. What makes this tricky for Oklahoma City is the unexpected success the team and Paul have had this season.  

Presti says, " I wish I could tell you we knew how everyone was going to play."... "That would make things a lot easier." 

"But we certainly don't, but the credit goes to him, I think, just with his mindset, mentality, the way he embraces the situation, and the work he puts in just taking care of his body."... "That's probably chief of everything is that his readiness this year has been excellent, and he's been able to perform at an extremely efficient level."

The Knicks value Paul as a builder of team culture, but, if you're him, do you want to spend the next years getting the Knicks on track? It would seem that being in his shoes, you would wish to Presti to trade you to the Bucks, 76ers, Celtics, Lakers, or Clippers.  

Presti has shown he is willing to work with players to get them to their desired destination, as long as it benefits the Thunder. If Paul has to go, I won't complain if this one time Presti gets selfish. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Sam Presti Looking Forward to Speaking with Billy Donovan About his Future With the Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti met with the media for the first time since the NBA went on hiatus, we'll tell you what he had to say about Billy Donovan's future.

Erik Gee

Video: Thunder Not Committed to Opening Facilties on May 8th

According to General Manager Sam Presti, the Thunder aren't committed to opening team facilities to players on May 8th.

Erik Gee

Video: Why Dennis Rodman Would Have Been a Perfect Fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder

We'll Tell you why Dennis Rodman would have been a perfect fit in Oklahoma City

Erik Gee

How Soon will the Oklahoma City Thunder Feel Safe Going Back to Work

It's hard to nail down just how safe players are feeling about playing games right now.

Erik Gee

Video: The Loss of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors Rivalry

What the NBA really lost when Kevin Durant left for Golden State was a rivalry that would have matched the Bulls/Pistons in intensity.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Fans and Players are Better Safe Than Sick

Just because team facilities can open on May 8th doesn't mean they will. We'll tell you why that's not a bad thing.

Erik Gee

Anthony Morrow Says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are Like Brothers

Former Thunder Guard Anthony Morrow says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook may not be the best friends, but they are like brothers.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: NBA Won't Open Team Facilities Until May 8th

The NBA pushes back the date to open facilities to a week from Friday.

Erik Gee

Reports: NBA Will Start Allowing Players Back in Facilities on May First

The NBA will start allowing players to come back to facilities on May First, in states and cities were stay at home orders are lifted.

Erik Gee

Video: Was Kendrick Perkins the Missing Piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016

Kendrick Perkins says the Thunder wouldn't have blown a 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors if he was playing for Oklahoma City. We'll tell you why we agree with him.

Erik Gee