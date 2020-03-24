Video: Maddie Lee Talks Thunder With the Pat Jones Show

Monday the Pat Jones Show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa was lucky enough to have Maddie Lee of the Oklahoman on for discussion not only about the Thunder but also about the current state of the NBA. We also talked about the health of Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort's contract status.

You can hear part of that interview in the video above. With too many questions and not enough answers, the NBA and the players association are taking a cue from Warrior's general managers Bob Meyers.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Myers was asked about what message he would give his players during the COVID-19 crisis. Myers says," Follow the rules."

"Be a person, be a civilian."... "Be a member of the community; take care of your families."

"Prioritize that.".. "We will get to basketball later."

While owners and fans are ready for the season to get back underway, players are doing what they can to warn the public about the dangers of coronavirus. Danilo Gallinari, Chris Paul, and others have taken to social media producing videos about health and ways to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to the NBA, those videos have generated more than 37,000,000 views. On Tuesday as part of the NBA Together, the league and players association are announcing a commitment of $2,000,000 to various originations helping with COVID-19 relief.

NBA together will raise $50,000,000 to support those who have been impacted by COVID-19. On Tuesday, former Nets center Jason Collins announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Good News For Chris Paul?

Both Jerry Colangelo and Gregg Popovich are committing to USA Men's Basketball for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. This news is potentially suitable for Chris Paul, who will miss the opprautinty to compete this summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Popovich and Colangelo see Paul as a mentor to the younger players on Team USA and were pushing to have him on the roster for 2020.