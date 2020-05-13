Video: Michael Jordan is Making Kevin Durant Look Good

InsideTheThunder
Who would have thought that of all the people to make Kevin Durant look less irritable, it would be Michael Jordan? One thing is clear after watching eight episodes of The Last Dance, Jordan is petty. 

In case you've lost track of some of the people Jordan has criticized during the ESPN documentary, here are some of his targets. Jerry Krause, Scottie Pippen, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, Phil Jackson and he punched Steve Kerr in the eye, ok, Kerr hit him first, but, I think you get the point. 

What's even less endearing about Jordan is his inability to take criticism. Former Dreamteamer Charles Barkley was critical of how Jordan had been running the Hornets now; he won't return Barkley's calls. 

Barkley told a Chicago radio station, "The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years."... "At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me, he's still the greatest basketball player ever."... "I wish him nothing but the best. But, there's nothing I can do about it, brother."

Sound familiar? Since leaving Oklahoma, City Durant has not only found some of the most inconvenient times to blast the Thunder he's also managed to make enemies of his former teammates in Golden State. 

Draymond Green says, "Just trying to figure out, how is Kevin going to react to certain 

s— that would happen with the team or that Steve Kerr would do."... "Steve Kerr would call a play for him, and he'd be like, "I don't f—ing want you to call a play." 

"I want you to f—ing make them play the right way.".. "And it's like, yo, what are you talking about?" 

"You. You say you need the ball, and you want the ball. But then when I call the play for you. It ain't that. "..." So what is it?"... "It's obviously a much bigger problem than just you getting the ball."

It's hard to imagine Jordan operating in a social media world and responding to a teenager with 18 followers on twitter, but, based on what we've seen, he would use any slight as motivation. Durant is an easy target, but when it comes to acting like a child, he has an excellent example in Jordan. 

