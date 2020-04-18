Video: Mike Boynton not Concerned About the Future of College Basketball

Oklahoma State locked up the 7th ranked recruiting class for 2020, according to Sports Illustrated. The prize catch is 6-7 point guard Cade Cunninghame from Montverde Academy.

Even though Cunningham is choosing to play a year in college, Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd are opting for the G-Leauge Pathway program. The Pathway Program will allow both to make at least $500,000 while getting to play against competition that will better prepare them for an 82 game season.

OSU's head coach Mike Boynton says he is not concerned about the upper echelon players choosing the G-League vs. playing a season with the Cowboys. Boyton did recruit Todd and convinced Cunningham (the overall top recruit for 2020) to come to Stillwater but says, "We don't typically recruit a ton of guys like that."

"We recruit guys that are going to go to college; they won't have that as an option." ..."We'll adjust, college basketball has always adjusted."..."The headlines grab your attention so aggressively, and we've seen that two kids have decided to take this route, just don't know how many more will have the opportunity these young men have to go that route."

Kids choosing to play in the G-Leauge could be a blessing for college coaches. If you want to establish continuity in your program, signing players who are likely to stay more than one season will give you a chance to develop talent that could help you make a run in the NCAA tournament every three to four years.

For the NBA, you're not only keeping America's best players close to home; you are also blazing a trail toward a real minor league system that, if done right, would benefit all parties involved.