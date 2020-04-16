Video: NBA Won't Be The Same Without Fans

President Trump is enlisting the help of the commissioners of all four major sports leagues to help jump-start the economy. But just to get sports back up and running is going to be an undertaking.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says sports can operate in a bubble if players are sequestered in a hotel, tested regularly, and there are no patrons in the arena. While having live games will give us a much-needed boost to our morale, not having fans in the stands is going to be strange.

One of the most enjoyable things about going to the Peake for game night is getting to talk with fans about the Thunder and share a collective experience. Without the roar of the crowd when Chris Paul goes clutch, the NBA ceases to give us that emotional rush that keeps us talking the next day at work.

When Kevin Durant made his return to Oklahoma City after bolting for Golden State, it was the reaction of the Peake's crowd when Russel Westbrook was introduced that made the hair on your arms stand up. When Westbrook's name came through the public address system, the cheers that came from the 18,000 in attendance would have drowned out Metallica on a good night.

The fans made that game one of the most memorable I have covered in my 20+ years of broadcasting. Getting to see any basketball again will be a welcome distraction from being stuck inside the house all day, but, sooner rather than later, we will need to bond in person. Hopefully, we'll get that chance before next season.