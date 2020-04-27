InsideTheThunder
Video: NBA Won't Open Team Facilities Until May 8th

Erik Gee

The NBA Won't open team facilities until a week from this Friday. The association released a memo earlier today saying May 8th is the target date for facilities to open, but could be pushed back further. 

The memo gives strict guidelines on how teams should proceed once players are allowed to come back to work.  

  • No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.
  • No head or assistant coaches could participate.
  • Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
  • Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

Per Adrain Wojnarowski, there is some conflict between ownership in the NBA; one group is "embracing the idea of reopening facilities," believing that a clean, safe, monitored environment is better than having players in a public gym. According to Mike Fisher of Dallas Basketball (Sports Illustrated), Mark Cuban and Adam Silver are pushing for the league to take its time in returning to any activities so as not to risk another outbreak of COVID-19. 

  

