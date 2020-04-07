InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: NBA Won't Return Till At Least May

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder's time in quartine is getting a little tougher.  The Thunder's point guard is being sued for property damage. 

The lawsuit filed by CAM Capital is seeking at least $75,000,00. CAM Capital is alleging that Schroder, drove his car on the lawn, and patio damaging the grass as well as the sprinkler system.  

Schroder is also accused of "significant" water and sewer damage due to carelessness. The Thunder are deferring comments to Schroder's representation. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Looking at Rapid Results Test

The NBA is looking at rapid results test as way to get the league back on the floor.

Erik Gee

Adam Silver says May 1st Will Be the Earliest we Know About the Rest of the Season

Adam Silver says May 1st will be the earliest we will know about the rest of this season.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari says Italy has a Great Friend in Chris Paul

Danilo Gallinari on Chris Paul's efforts to help Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Erik Gee

What are the Futures of Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder this offseason.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder 30 for 30 Moments

Here are the moments that will top the list for the Thunder's 30 for 30

AndrewMartin

by

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Most Significant Questions for This Offseason

If the Season doesn't return here are the Thunder's three biggest questions that must be answered.

Erik Gee

Luguentz Dort and the Thunder Crush the Spurs 131-103

Almost two weeks after getting hammered by the Spurs the Thunder turns the tables with 131-103 ripping of San Antonio. Lou Dort was one of eight Thunder players in Double figures. We'll tell you if he's worried about getting a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

The President Says the NFL Should Start on Time, but what about the NBA?

President Trump says the NFL should start on time, we'll tell you where that leaves the NBA.

Erik Gee

NBA Cares Not Just a Slogan

NBA Players are stepping up during the world's time of need. Puls, KD bows out in round one of the players 2k tournament.

Erik Gee

Thunder Eliminate the Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Semifinals

In Sports Illustrated's simulation of the NBA playoffs, Oklahoma City takes out Utah in round one. We'll tell you how they did it and what happens in round two.

Erik Gee