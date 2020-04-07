Video: NBA Won't Return Till At Least May

Dennis Schroder's time in quartine is getting a little tougher. The Thunder's point guard is being sued for property damage.

The lawsuit filed by CAM Capital is seeking at least $75,000,00. CAM Capital is alleging that Schroder, drove his car on the lawn, and patio damaging the grass as well as the sprinkler system.

Schroder is also accused of "significant" water and sewer damage due to carelessness. The Thunder are deferring comments to Schroder's representation.