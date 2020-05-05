InsideTheThunder
Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Current Season Would Make an Excellent 30 for 30

Erik Gee

For an organization that's only 12 years old, the Thunder has an extraordinary history. If you were to spend two hours on how the team ended up in Oklahoma City, done right, you would have an award-winning documentary. 

Not to mention all the drama with Rusell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and James Harden. There are enough storylines to give you a 10 part series to rival the Last Dance, and that's saying something. 

If you have to boil the Thunder down to one season and put it on display for the world to see, the last 12 months will blow people's minds.  We'll start with Aaron Mintz calling Sam Presti and telling him that Paul George wants to go to the Clippers.  

Presti orchestrates an overnight trade that rooks Los Angles out of five first-round picks, Shai Gilgeous -Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Then comes the Russell Westbrook deal that lands Chris Paul and the drafting of Darius Bazley, who spent a year away from basketball to intern at New Balance for a million-dollars. 

If you could get Presti to be honest about how he got the Clippers to part with that much draft capital, it would make for compelling television. Of course, he'll need to be about five years removed his time in the NBA to be that honest. 

It would also be helpful to get Preti's reaction when he couldn't move Paul's contract before the beginning of the season, whether or not he was looking forward to having Paul as a part of a rebuilding locker room. Pat Riley will play a vital role in this documentary as well. 

Riley will have to explain why he balked on deals that could have sent both Gallinari and Paul to Miami. Go back to last Summer when George was traded; did you know where the Thunder was headed, and were you excited about the upcoming season?  

My guess is there were more questions than answers as the opener with the Jazz approached, and what we got was the best story in the NBA. What's fantastic about this 30 for 30 is we don't know how it ends. 

Right now, the Thunder would play Utah in the Western Conference Quarterfinals; most simulations say Oklahoma City would advance to the second round. Whether that happens or not, Vegas said 32.5 wins, the Thunder are at 40 with the season on hold.  

It's not 6-0 in the NBA Finals, but it's one hell of a story. 

