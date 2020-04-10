InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Have Always asked one Question...What If?

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder fans have been living in a world of "what if" ever since James  Harden was traded during the  OU/Notre Dame game back in 2012. You've probably sat in a sports bar pining over Russell Westbrook's knees, Kevin Durant's Jones fracture, and Paul George's trade to the Clippers (notice I didn't say, Klay Thompson's 41-point game). 

Can't blame you, nothing hurts worse than being good enough to come up short. But, you've had hope; since 2010, the Thunder has the seventh-best winning percentage in all four major US sports. 

That puts them in the same company with the Spurs, Patriots, Steelers, and Capitals. Not bad, but unlike those organizations, no rings. 

Sports Illustrated predicted in 2016 that Westbrook would finish his career in Miami. That didn't happen, but he won't retire in Oklahoma City either.  

What would have happened had Sam Presti not gotten out of his comfort zone, and pulled the trigger to bring Geroge and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City?  You have to think Presti had Vicor Oladipo in the Thunder's plans when he gave him a four year deal above $80,000,000. 

That contract also made him easier to trade, and it's fair to ask if Domantas Sabonis could have developed into the player he is now (19 points, 12 rebounds, 54% shooting percentage) under the scrutiny of Westbrook, and playing next to Steven Adams.  

Sabonis was averaging six points and four rebounds in Oklahoma City (it was also his rookie season). There is reason to believe that Westbrook wouldn't have signed his super-max deal had Presti not brought in two super-stars. 

At the time, the Thunder were committed to giving fans the illusion they could still be a championship-caliber team. The only way to accomplish that was to sacrifice what could have been a productive future for two players that were hot topics on sports talk radio. 

As we have learned, the excitement of a trade wears off when you get bounced in the first round of the postseason. Since the firing of Scott Brooks, the Thunder have lived in a world of uncertainty. 

Presti understands nothing is ever stable in professional sports, but there has to be a part of him that just wants a quiet Summer.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: If Dennis Schroder Wins Sixth Man of the Year There is Plenty of People to Thank

We'll tell you who Dennis Schroder needs to thank for his Sixth Man of the Year award.

Erik Gee

Video: Sam Presti Should Split Executive of the Year with Pat Riley

We'll tell you why if Sam Presti wins the NBA's Executive of the Year half that award so go to Pat Riley.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul to Play HORSE on ESPN, Plus his Resurgence Will Bring Suitors

Chris Paul could cause a bidding war with contenders this Summer. Plus news on Dennis Schroder.

Erik Gee

Video: Why the Oklahoma City Thunder Should Retire Kevin Durant's Jersey

Kevin Garnett doesn't want his jersey retired in Minnesota. Would Kevin Durant feel the same if the Thunder wanted to hang his jersey in the Peake rafters?

Erik Gee

NBA Looking at Rapid Results Test

The NBA is looking at rapid results test as way to get the league back on the floor.

Erik Gee

What are the Futures of Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder this offseason.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Adam Silver says May 1st Will Be the Earliest we Know About the Rest of the Season

Adam Silver says May 1st will be the earliest we will know about the rest of this season.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari says Italy has a Great Friend in Chris Paul

Danilo Gallinari on Chris Paul's efforts to help Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder 30 for 30 Moments

Here are the moments that will top the list for the Thunder's 30 for 30

AndrewMartin

by

Erik Gee

Luguentz Dort and the Thunder Crush the Spurs 131-103

Almost two weeks after getting hammered by the Spurs the Thunder turns the tables with 131-103 ripping of San Antonio. Lou Dort was one of eight Thunder players in Double figures. We'll tell you if he's worried about getting a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee