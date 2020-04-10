Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Have Always asked one Question...What If?

Oklahoma City Thunder fans have been living in a world of "what if" ever since James Harden was traded during the OU/Notre Dame game back in 2012. You've probably sat in a sports bar pining over Russell Westbrook's knees, Kevin Durant's Jones fracture, and Paul George's trade to the Clippers (notice I didn't say, Klay Thompson's 41-point game).

Can't blame you, nothing hurts worse than being good enough to come up short. But, you've had hope; since 2010, the Thunder has the seventh-best winning percentage in all four major US sports.

That puts them in the same company with the Spurs, Patriots, Steelers, and Capitals. Not bad, but unlike those organizations, no rings.

Sports Illustrated predicted in 2016 that Westbrook would finish his career in Miami. That didn't happen, but he won't retire in Oklahoma City either.

What would have happened had Sam Presti not gotten out of his comfort zone, and pulled the trigger to bring Geroge and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City? You have to think Presti had Vicor Oladipo in the Thunder's plans when he gave him a four year deal above $80,000,000.

That contract also made him easier to trade, and it's fair to ask if Domantas Sabonis could have developed into the player he is now (19 points, 12 rebounds, 54% shooting percentage) under the scrutiny of Westbrook, and playing next to Steven Adams.

Sabonis was averaging six points and four rebounds in Oklahoma City (it was also his rookie season). There is reason to believe that Westbrook wouldn't have signed his super-max deal had Presti not brought in two super-stars.

At the time, the Thunder were committed to giving fans the illusion they could still be a championship-caliber team. The only way to accomplish that was to sacrifice what could have been a productive future for two players that were hot topics on sports talk radio.

As we have learned, the excitement of a trade wears off when you get bounced in the first round of the postseason. Since the firing of Scott Brooks, the Thunder have lived in a world of uncertainty.

Presti understands nothing is ever stable in professional sports, but there has to be a part of him that just wants a quiet Summer.