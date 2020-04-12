Video: Sam Presti Won't Give Fans False Hope

InsideTheThunder
Sam Presti isn't speaking on the current state of the NBA, and nor will he anytime soon. I've reached out to the Thunder several times about a possible conference call or zoom meeting, and what I can tell you is that Presti won't do anything for the sake of merely giving content to media outlets. 

Presti has never been one to get caught in compromising situations, and the current rollercoaster Mark Cuban is putting NBA fans is an example of how to lose your credibility.  Cuban is hopeful the NBA can return by the beginning of June. Back in March, Cuban was saying mid-May could be reasonable for a restart, then came to his appearance on ESPN's Get Up, where he was less optimistic. 

We're going to put safety first, and we're not gonna take any chances.".."We're not gonna do anything that risks the health or safety of our players, our fans, our staff or the whole organization.".."I really don't have anything new to say."

Now Cuban is back to being the voice the fans "If things really go our way, it's not inconceivable to me -- and this is me being hopeful and not being scientific -- that we could potentially play games in early June." Those comments are from a recent radio interview on KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh.

What are we to believe? Adam Silver says May 1st will be the soonest the league can make any decisions about getting back on the floor. 

Throwing out target dates for when live sports can resume is a futile effort—the news on COVID-19 changes daily. And with the current political climate surrounding coronavirus, sports figures are forced to choose their words carefully, or backlash is swift. 

It's not that Presti doesn't want fans to have hope; he just doesn't want you to have false hope.   

