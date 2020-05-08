Video: Sam Presti's Biggest Move Was Trading Serge Ibaka

The whole point of creating a list is to spark discussion. In the early days of sports talk radio, countdowns became the go-to topics to fill air time on slow summer days when golf and baseball were the only sports in action.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, ESPN has been using this trick to take-up webspace, while not having any games to cover. Their latest offering ranks the top 74 moves since "The Decision."

The Thunder is featured prominently throughout the list. Kevin Durant leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State is number one, the Harden trade comes in at three, and Paul George to the Thunder hold's the 37th spot.

At number 50 is the Victor Oladipo, Dominants Sabonis trade that sent Serge Ibaka to the Magic. ESPN says, " In making this list, we considered both the quality and the impact of the thousands of transactions over the past decade."

"Each analyst gave his ranking based on how he evaluated the process and results of the transactions, leading to this composite ranking of the most impressive deals that had the biggest effects on the league."

If you genuinely wanted to measure the impact of a move, then the Ibaka for Oladipo and Sabonis deal should have been number one on your list. That trade is Sam Presti's most impactful deal since becoming General Manager of the Thunder.

Presti had hoped by dealing Ibaka; you were going to be making room on the floor for Al Horford, who was said to be willing to sign with Oklahoma City if Durant came back. That never happened, but by raking the Magic in the Ibaka trade, Presti would eventually set himself up to work the Clippers when being forced to part with Paul George.

Shipping George to Los Angles not only got you five first-round picks and Shai-Gilgous Alexander it also set the wheels in motion for Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant to be moved. The Thunder are in a great spot for when they decided to rebuild, or they can continue to use their draft collateral to avoid rebuilding and stay relevant.

It was one move four years ago, but it gave Presti the building blocks for the Thunder's future. Now, let's talk about what drafting Cameron Payne did for Oklahoma City.