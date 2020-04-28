InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: The Loss of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors Rivalry

Erik Gee

In watching episodes three and four of the Last Dance this past Sunday, it reminded me of what the NBA lost when Kevin Durant went to the Warriors, a rivalry that would have been as compelling as Bull/Pistons of the late '80s  and early '90s. It didn't matter if you grew up in Chicago or where a lifelong Pistons fan, you couldn't be a neutral party when watching a seven-game series between these two teams.  You had to pick a side based on your personality. 

You either wanted Jordan to ascend to a championship level, or you were the guy that played dirty on the playground and appreciated Bill Laimbeer mugging people in the lane. If you're a part of Generation X, those emotions came rising to the surface while tuning into ESPN this week. 

Be it anger or pride you had to feel something while watching the Bad Boys refuse to shake hands with the Bulls after getting swept in the  1991 Eastern Conference finals. Jordan is proving that time doesn't heal all wounds, Isiah Thomas can say he would have done things differently 29 years later, but Jordan isn't buying it. 

As for Laimbeer, he doesn't care what Jordan or Horace Grant has to say about the Pistons' actions.  Telling Rachel Nichols, "They whined and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were for the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people."

"But all that whining they did, I didn't want to shake their hand. They were just whiners. They won the series. Give him credit: We got old, they got past us. But OK, move on. Thunder/Warriors would have had similar elements. 

Draymond Green would have fit perfectly with the Bad Boy Pistons, kicking Steven Adams in the junk, made him not only "hated" in Oklahoma City, but also sparked furry in the average NBA fan.  You had the glamour kids in Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. 

You were either going to love or hate Russell Westbrook, whether you picked Oklahoma City or Golden State, you were going to be emotionally invested for seven games. That's what always made the NBA great, the rivalries that took place every Summer, to fill our nights, and give us something to look forward to while we were working.   

Durant robbed us of that, he won't regret it because there are two Finals MVP trophies on his mantle, but if he has an appreciation for this game, he'll realize how he could have been a part of something much bigger than himself. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Morrow Says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are Like Brothers

Former Thunder Guard Anthony Morrow says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook may not be the best friends, but they are like brothers.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: NBA Won't Open Team Facilities Until May 8th

The NBA pushes back the date to open facilities to a week from Friday.

Erik Gee

Reports: NBA Will Start Allowing Players Back in Facilities on May First

The NBA will start allowing players to come back to facilities on May First, in states and cities were stay at home orders are lifted.

Erik Gee

Video: Was Kendrick Perkins the Missing Piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016

Kendrick Perkins says the Thunder wouldn't have blown a 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors if he was playing for Oklahoma City. We'll tell you why we agree with him.

Erik Gee

Video: How Michael Jordan Could Have Saved the Oklahoma City Thunder

If the Last Dance would have come out between 2012-2016 Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook might have stayed together.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder use Zoom Calls to Stay Focused

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't just using Zoom calls to stay in touch. They are using them to stay sharp.

Erik Gee

Viedo: What Will The NBA Look Like When it Returns

We spoke with Dave Benz voice of the Timberwolves on Thursday. We'll tell what he thinks the NBA will look like if it returns.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, Players Will Have a Say on When the NBA Resumes

Chris Paul Spoke to the Oklahoma City media today and left no doubt the players will have a say in how this season finishes.

Erik Gee

Video: Kevin Durant's Pattern of Behavior Should Have the Brooklyn Nets Worried

Draymond Green says Kevin Durant's pending free agency put the Warriors in a bad spot.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Danilo Gallinari Wants to Finish his Career in Italy

Danilo Gallinari says he wants to play in Italy before the end of his career. We'll tell you why this could be a path for many NBA players to extend their careers.

Erik Gee