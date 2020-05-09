InsideTheThunder
Video: The Oklahoma City Thunder did not Open Team Facilities on Friday. Chris Paul Expresses Concern on Behalf of Players

Erik Gee

On May 1st Oklahoma City let it's shelter- in- place order expire, despite that fact the Thunder still aren't opening facility doors to players. Friday was the NBA's target date to open gyms for voluntary workouts. 

A Thunder spokesperson says the team will let us know when their status changes.  The Trailblazers and Cavilers were allowing their players to come back; both organizations are planning to take part in a Mayo Clinic study on antibodies. 

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that in municipalities where the COVID-19 test is readily available to at-risk healthcare workers, teams in those cities can test asymptomatic players. Initially, the NBA had told teams not to check players that weren't showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

Maverick's owner Mark Cuban did feel opening-up Dallas's facility was worth the risk if they could not test everyone coming into the gym. During an all-players call on Friday, Chris Paul expressed that some players were feeling pressure from their teams to come in for voluntary workouts.  

Commissioner Adam Silver says he will address that issue with their respective organizations. Silver is also telling players that it will be safer to resume the season in one or two locations, and the league doesn't have to decide on getting back underway in May or the first part of June. 

Silver says that all  30 of the NBA owners want to finish out the season and that the association is working with its television partners to deliver games to fans since most likely they will not be in the stands.  

