Video: Thunder Not Committed to Opening  Facilties on May 8th

Erik Gee

When it comes to the Oklahoma City Thunder opening team facility on May 8th, General Manager Sam Presti says "I wouldn't say we're committed to doing that. We're operating under the assumption that the league wouldn't be permitting players, staff, back unless it was safe. We're going to be thorough in how we look at it."

The NBA released a memo earlier this week saying it intended to start letting players workout in team gyms as early as next Friday. That memo also says that the league can push that date back depending on the health and safety of the players. 

Per Eric Horn of The Athletic Presti is also saying "it's incumbent on the teams to follow league leadership. There's not going to be a perfect solution when we're ready to play again. I can't give you a perfect answer. We're in uncharted territory."

The ideal situation for the NBA is to have all teams and players with the same access to gyms. However, with some states like Oklahoma set to let their shelter in place order expire on Friday while others will not, there is no perfect solution. 

One possible solution that is being reported is to have all games played on Disney's property in Orlando. It is private land that would make it easier for security to keep tabs on who's coming in and going out. 

Adam Silver is staunch on saying that the league will not put it's players and staff at risk just to finish out this season. 

 

News

Video: Why Dennis Rodman Would Have Been a Perfect Fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder

We'll Tell you why Dennis Rodman would have been a perfect fit in Oklahoma City

Erik Gee

How Soon will the Oklahoma City Thunder Feel Safe Going Back to Work

It's hard to nail down just how safe players are feeling about playing games right now.

Erik Gee

Video: The Loss of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors Rivalry

What the NBA really lost when Kevin Durant left for Golden State was a rivalry that would have matched the Bulls/Pistons in intensity.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Fans and Players are Better Safe Than Sick

Just because team facilities can open on May 8th doesn't mean they will. We'll tell you why that's not a bad thing.

Erik Gee

Anthony Morrow Says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are Like Brothers

Former Thunder Guard Anthony Morrow says Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook may not be the best friends, but they are like brothers.

Erik Gee

Video: NBA Won't Open Team Facilities Until May 8th

The NBA pushes back the date to open facilities to a week from Friday.

Erik Gee

Reports: NBA Will Start Allowing Players Back in Facilities on May First

The NBA will start allowing players to come back to facilities on May First, in states and cities were stay at home orders are lifted.

Erik Gee

Video: Was Kendrick Perkins the Missing Piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016

Kendrick Perkins says the Thunder wouldn't have blown a 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors if he was playing for Oklahoma City. We'll tell you why we agree with him.

Erik Gee

Video: How Michael Jordan Could Have Saved the Oklahoma City Thunder

If the Last Dance would have come out between 2012-2016 Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook might have stayed together.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder use Zoom Calls to Stay Focused

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't just using Zoom calls to stay in touch. They are using them to stay sharp.

Erik Gee