InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: When Does the NBA Think About Canceling the Season

Erik Gee

 After a meeting with the Board of Governors, Adam Silver says there is still no timetable for when the NBA can resume. "Based on the reports that we got from varied outside officials, current public health officials ... we are not in a position to make any decisions."... "And it's unclear when we will be."

Silver also says that 19 players have tested positive for COIVD-19, which is more than the original report of seven. The NBA is steadfast in its stance that the health of the players and support staff will remain their number concern.  

"I think there is still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward."... "I'll add that the underlying principle remains the health and well-being of NBA players and everyone involved. We begin with that as paramount."

Every scenario to finish out the year is still on the table, even if it means eating into next season. But how much into next season is the question? 

General Managers will want to know when they can start making decisions about coaches' futures, free agents, potential trades, and draft picks. You can only stay in limbo so long before you have to move forward. 

If we have seen the last of the Thunder this year, then I can walk away happy. Maybe it wasn't the ending we wanted but, 16 games over .500 and getting watch Chris Paul, score a 144 clutch points was well worth the time we had. 

Whatever the final record says, even if there were no playoffs, this should still go down as one of the best seasons in team history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Mike Boynton not Concerned About the Future of College Basketball

Top-level recruits can now make half a million dollars by taking part in the G-League Pathway Program. But, Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Boynton isn't concerned about the college game.

Erik Gee

Video: Does Sam Presti owe Chris Paul a Shot at a Ring

If Chris Paul asked to be traded to a contender is Sam Presti obligated to make that happen?

Erik Gee

Video: Could Andre Roberson Play This Season

Could Andre Roberson come back after more than two years off an play if the season restarts? We'll give you our thoughts.

Erik Gee

Video: NBA Won't Be The Same Without Fans

Sports could come back in a bubble, but it won't be the same without the roar of the crowd.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: HORSE Proves Tough To Televise

ESPN deserves credit for attempting to broadcast HORSE.

Erik Gee

Video: Would the NBA'S 25 Day Plan Work

The NBA has a 25 day plan to get back to basketball, we discuss if it can work.

Erik Gee

by

BHHoots

Video: SBL Could Show NBA how to Operate in a Bubble

The Taiwanese Super Basketball League is giving us a preview of what the NBA could like like when it comes back.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Eliminated in HORSE

Allie Quigley eliminates Chris Paul in ESPN's HORSE competition.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul has Wine and Beer Delivered to the Jazz

While the Jazz was waiting to get their COVID-19 results Chris Paul had beer and wine delivered to their locker room.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Sam Presti Won't Give Fans False Hope

Unlike Mark Cuban, Sam Presti is staying quiet. We'll tell you why there is a good reason for that.

Erik Gee