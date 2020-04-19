Video: When Does the NBA Think About Canceling the Season

After a meeting with the Board of Governors, Adam Silver says there is still no timetable for when the NBA can resume. "Based on the reports that we got from varied outside officials, current public health officials ... we are not in a position to make any decisions."... "And it's unclear when we will be."

Silver also says that 19 players have tested positive for COIVD-19, which is more than the original report of seven. The NBA is steadfast in its stance that the health of the players and support staff will remain their number concern.

"I think there is still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward."... "I'll add that the underlying principle remains the health and well-being of NBA players and everyone involved. We begin with that as paramount."

Every scenario to finish out the year is still on the table, even if it means eating into next season. But how much into next season is the question?

General Managers will want to know when they can start making decisions about coaches' futures, free agents, potential trades, and draft picks. You can only stay in limbo so long before you have to move forward.

If we have seen the last of the Thunder this year, then I can walk away happy. Maybe it wasn't the ending we wanted but, 16 games over .500 and getting watch Chris Paul, score a 144 clutch points was well worth the time we had.

Whatever the final record says, even if there were no playoffs, this should still go down as one of the best seasons in team history.