Video: Who's on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mount Rushmore

Erik Gee

The Mount Rushmore season came early this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. When discussing the four Thunder players that deserve the honor of being on a monument, there are two no brainers, and then you have to make some tough decisions. 

Oklahoma City has seen a fair share of Hall of Famers pass through, but not all of them deserve to have their faces carved in stone. You could make an argument that the ultimate glue guy Nick Collison should get more consideration then Kevin Durant. 

We didn't go that direction, but if you did, it would be understandable. We took into consideration two things, length with the Thunder and impact on the organization.  

Now you know our criteria, here is our Oklahoma City Mount Rushmore:

Russell Westbrook: Westbrook averaged a triple-double for three consecutive seasons, was named league MVP in 2016-2017, and eclipsed Oscar Roberson's single-season triple-double record. Westbrook could conceivably pass Jason Kidd for the top spot in all-time triple-doubles, and all that is enough to get him on any Mount Rushmore. 

He will always be remembered in Oklahoma City for not forcing a trade after Kevin Durant left. We can argue about if his super-max contract was good for the Thunder later, but, no doubt, there isn't a player who had a more significant impact on the organization. 

Kevin Durant:  Yes, we know you don't think his jersey should hang next to Collison's, but his MVP season alone would put him on our monument. In 2013-2014 he played 81 games, averaging 38.5 minutes, 32 points, and shooting 39 percent from three. He also carried the Thunder while Westbrook missed 36 games. 

Give the man some credit for also helping Oklahoma City to four appearances in the Western Conference Finals, and one in the NBA Finals, two places the Thunder haven't been since he went to Golden State. 

Serge Ibaka: Not an easy call here, but he did play seven of his 12 NBA seasons with the Thunder. His best season came in Durant's MVP season when he scored 15 points per game and shot 38 percent from three. Maybe we didn't give him the credit he deserves as a stretch four. 

Steven Adams: Part of the reason Adams will appear on our Mount Rushmore is that there is no bigger cult hero in Oklahoma City. He's gritty, borderline dirty, and sets the nastiest pick in the NBA. Seriously, it's like a damn brick wall. 

He'll never be able to stretch the floor like a Brooke Lopez, but he keeps possessions alive, and he has a cannon that would make NFL quarterback's jealous. This season he is averaging almost a double-double with 11 points and 9.4 rebounds; his time on the monument may be short, but it will be memorable. 

Who Do you have?

Tell us who your four are, and who we should take off our list. You can hear more of our thoughts in the video. Just click the comment box below, and give us your Thunder Mount Rushmore. 

 

Chris Paul is working with KFC to donate 200 meals a week to North Carolina Health Care Workers.

