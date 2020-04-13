InsideTheThunder
Video: Would the NBA'S 25 Day Plan Work

Erik Gee

Executives inside the NBA have come up with a 25 day back to basketball program. The plan would consist of  11 days of individual workouts and stretching so players can maintain social distancing or stay in quarantine. 

The individual workouts would be followed by two weeks of training camp; then, hopefully, the league could start playing games again.  You'd be right to be skeptical of this working out.  

There are many hurdles to overcome before this plan could be put into action. Quick results testing would need to be readily available; players and other personnel would need to be tested for COVID-19 daily. 

Medical experts would have to say it's safe for players and other staff to be in close quarters.  Owners and General Managers would need to agree with next year's schedule being pushed back. 

Where are the games going to be played? In empty arenas? In arenas with fans? In one location? You also have to decide if you're going to finish the regular season, do a play-in tournament, or go right to the playoffs.  

Adam Silver says the NBA won't be able to assess what it's next steps are till the beginning of next month. Mark Cuban is saying June 1st is a reasonable restart time.

Sunday's HORSE competition whet our appetite for live sports, and we will have them again, it's just a matter of when.  We don't need to be risking lives for entertainment or commercial purposes.  

Hopefully, any skepticism or fear we have can be put to rest in a few weeks when coronavirus is under control. 

