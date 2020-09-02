Thunder Want You to Vote

To help get people to vote in the coming election, the Oklahoma City Thunder is announcing Thunder Vote. Thunder vote is an initiative that is aimed and assisting voters in educating themselves on candidates and issues so they can be informed when they cast their ballots in November.

The Thunder will hold voter registration drives inside the Peake every Saturday from September 12th-October 4th. Those dates lead up to the Oct. 9 registration deadline.

Last week the NBA and the NBAPA agreed on a series of social reform issues, including using team arenas for voting purposes. You can go to the Peake every Saturday starting on the 12th between 10 am-1 pm.

You will not only be able register, there will also be access to computers, printers, postage-paid envelopes, and you'll also have the opportunity to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to your home.

During the week, Thunder corporate offices will be open 9a-5p to provide registration and other voting information. Vice president of Community Relations Christine Berney says:

"Voting is an absolute cornerstone of our democracy, and the Thunder is proud to help spread the message of the importance of registering and voting.".

"Thunder Vote provides citizens with information and resources to help them be fully registered and educated voters"... "This is a non-partisan initiative to ensure that all eligible citizens in our community have the access and support they need to register, vote, and have their voices heard in all federal, state, and local elections. This has become a permanent priority of the Thunder organization."

Below is a list of key provisions in Thunder Vote.

Opening Chesapeake Energy Arena for voter registration drives every Saturday from Sept. 12-Oct. 4 from 10 am - 1 pm, in advance of the Oct. 9 registration deadline. These events will include free public access to computers, printers, postage, and other registration and voting resources.

Offering the Thunder corporate offices as a location to pick up voter registration forms and other voting information, Monday - Friday during regular business hours beginning Sept. 14.

Educating citizens about and supporting access to alternative voting methods offered under Oklahoma election laws, including early voting at county election boards in the days leading up to elections and absentee voting by mail.

Information efforts on issues such as registration deadlines, sample ballots, and where to find an external candidate and issue information, specifically via the Oklahoma State Election Board's online OK Voter Portal.

An emphasis on ensuring all segments of the community have equal access to voting information and resources.

Working to educate young citizens of voting age on the importance of voting and offering them information and opportunities to register with events at schools, college campuses, and other locations.

Utilizing the reach of Thunder social media, digital, and broadcast platforms to spread the vote message. During the Orlando seeding and playoff games, the Thunder has been using its TV broadcast on FOX Sports Oklahoma to provide pertinent voting information.

Closing Thunder offices on federal and state election days, allowing staff the day to vote and take advantage of opportunities to volunteer at polling places.