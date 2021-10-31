Warriors Wrangle Thunder in Second Matchup

Golden State beat the Thunder handedly in their second matchup of the season on Saturday.

Following its first win of the season against the Lakers, the Thunder suffered one of their worst losses of the season in its second matchup against Golden State.

Oklahoma City lost 103-82 on Saturday, struggling to see shots go through the hoop. The team shot just 35 percent from the field to the Warriors 43 percent.

Oklahoma City’s starters kept the team in the game in the first half of play, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and rookie Josh Giddey combined for 29 points to trail the Dubs 55-44.

Golden State continued to cruise through the third quarter, outscoring OKC 27-14.

Gilgeous-Alexander got hot in the second quarter, capping with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to finish with 13 points in the first half. He cooled off significantly in the second half, finishing with just 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

Former unanimous MVP Steph Curry led the Warriors with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole all trailed with 14 points.

Giddey continued his strong play, but at a less efficient clip than normal. He scored 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting, dishing out six assists and nabbing four rebounds.

The Thunder reserves struggled mightily on Saturday, hitting just 10 of their 33 attempted shots. They were outscored 34-24 overall by the Warriors bench.

Oklahoma City now looks to a matchup against the Clippers on Monday, Nov. 1 at 9:30 p.m in Los Angeles.

