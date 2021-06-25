Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Reflects On Al Horford’s Impact In His First Season As Coach

Al Horford was extremely beneficial for Mark Daigneault to have in the locker room during his first season as the Thunder’s head coach.
Author:
Publish date:

It’s not easy being a first year head coach in the NBA, especially when you’re the youngest in the entire league with that title. For Mark Daigneault with the Thunder last season, he rose above expectations and had a highly-successful year one.

After the 2020-21 season came to a close, Daigneault gave credit to Al Horford for his help in making it so smooth. While it was certainly a challenge, having a veteran like Horford in the locker room makes things much easier as a young coach. 

Mark Daigneault
News

Watch: Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Reflects On Al Horford’s Impact In His First Season As Coach

Scottie Barnes, Florida State Seminoles
Draft Coverage

NBA Combine: Scottie Barnes Stock Continues to Rise

Josh Christopher
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Potential Second Round Steals

Cameron Thomas
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Johnson, Moody Make Their Mark

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks
Draft Coverage

History of the No. 6 Pick in the NBA Draft Could Make Thunder Fans Nervous

Scottie Barnes
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Best Option At No. 6

Kemba Walker
News

Thunder GM Sam Presti Addresses Kemba Walker Trade

Presti
Draft Coverage

Thunder Have Assets to Move up in 2021 Draft, But so Will Others