Watch: Thunder's Ty Jerome Looks Up To Lillard, Curry As He Expands Range

Ty Jerome showed off his ability to shoot from extremely deep this season, which he models after some of the best in the NBA.
As the 2020-21 season went on, Oklahoma City's Ty Jerome started to knock down threes from deeper and deeper. The Thunder floor spacer talked at the end of the season about how you have to earn that ability, as it's something he's been doing for years now. 

Jerome even mentioned he looks up to guys like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard as he begins to step out further beyond the arc. Set to enter his third NBA season, Ty Jerome will be a huge piece for OKC. 

