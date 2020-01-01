Welcome Back Hamidou Diallo

After missing 20 games with a hyperextended right elbow, Hamidou Diallo is back for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Billy Donovan hasn't seen Diallo in any live situations since the injury but, says Diallo has worked hard when it comes to his conditioning. Diallo's first assignment guard the Mavericks Luka Doncic. The last time Diallo had to deal with Doncic was the preseason. Doncic had 19 that night on 4 of 11 shooting. Donovan doesn't expect Diallo to shut down Doncic, (he's averaging 28.8 points per game) however the Thunder needs a gage on where Diallo is after an extended time off.

Oklahoma City is also getting back Danilo Gallinari after a four-game absence and Dennis Schroder will play tonight as well. Both Schroder and Gallinari were suffering from ankle soreness. Schroder missed Sunday's game in Toronto. There are no minute restrictions on any of the three returning players and two-way player Lou Dort is on assignment with the Blue.

It's become an annual holiday tradition for the Thunder to host the Mavericks on New Year's Eve. Tonight will be the third consecutive time Oklahoma City and Dallas have met to put a wrap on the end of a year. In case you're wondering, the series is tied 1-1 with the Mavericks winning in 2017 116-113. Russell Westbrook was spectacular, scoring 38 points, with 11 assist and 15 rebounds. That was also the night that rookie Dennis Smith Jr. netted 19 points 11 of those coming in the final 1:39. Westbrook missed a 26-foot jumper in the closing seconds that would have tied the game at 116. Camelo Anthony gave the Thunder 21, while Paul George poured in 25.

In 2018 the Thunder smoked the Mavericks 122-102 in the second of a back to back with Dallas. The night before the two teams met at American Airlines Center when Westbrook failed to hit a 23-foot jumper at the buzzer and the Thunder lost 105-103. Westbrook atoned for a 4 of 22, 9 point outing, by going off for 32, 11 and 11.

The Thunder are red hot winning 11 of their last 15 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 32 three different times during that streak. The Thunder have also won two on the road and are 5-2 away from the Peake in December. While we're passing out accolades were also going to tell you that 98-97 win vs. the Raptors was Oklahoma City's fifth straight in Toronto and no other NBA team has won more than three straight at the Scotiabank Arena.

Thunder/Mavericks tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma