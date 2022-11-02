What Could Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do to Expand All-Star Resume?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander began his All-Star campaign last season, but the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t quite have the record that would help an All-Star get his first nod.

Following the All-Star Break, after Gilgeous-Alexander was left out of the exhibition game, he went on to begin his incredible stretch of basketball that has led into this season. On the season, he’s averaging over 30 points per game, five rebounds per game and seven assists per game. If the Thunder were a contending team, those numbers could easily have him in the MVP tier of players at the early stages of this season, and he would be regarded as a superstar.

Since the rebuild has started, the Thunder have been in a negative light surrounding their approach to the rebuild, but it’s proved a successful plan in the first few years. The Thunder find themselves with an abundance of young talent, and a star to the level of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who appears ready to take this team to the next level.

To start this season, the Thunder have a winning record at 4-3. Where things stand now, the 6-foot-6 guard should be looked at as a first time All-Star, despite a deep, deep conference with plenty of All-Stars.

After the 0-3 start, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a huge part of this team rattling off four straight wins. He’s been able to help lead this team better than some All-Stars have been able to, but of course, this is an incredibly small sample size.

The Thunder will need to exceed any expectations set out for them, while Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play some incredible basketball, which seems to be no fluke. He’s mentioned that he’s not where he wants to be yet in terms of skill, but it’s apparent that he’s taken the next step as a player. Barring any injuries, the Thunder’s improvement into this season could help Gilgeous-Alexander’s All-Star case.

