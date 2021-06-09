What the Thunder can Learn From the Hawks Rebuild

Undertaking a rebuild of their own, Oklahoma City can learn from the Atlanta Hawks playoff-yielding rebuild.

The Atlanta Hawks are back and they’re here to stay.

Despite an unconventional route that Oklahoma City more than likely won’t replicate, Atlanta did undergo a rebuild and how now thrust themselves into a competitive position to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Thunder are looking to do just that down the road.

Atlanta’s rebuild started with Travis Schlenk, who was hired as the Hawks GM on May 25, 2017.

A short while later the Hawks nabbed Trae Young in the 2018 NBA Draft, the biggest piece in Atlanta’s rebuild. A year before they chose forward John Collins, and the following year they grabbed De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

Nearly all of Atlanta’s draft selections were slight projects, and all have been contributors in some way or another. The Hawks nailed the first and most important step in the rebuild.

Here is where Sam Presti and Oklahoma City can stop taking notes.

Following last season, the Hawks traded for rim-rocking center Clint Capela via trade, and signed several savvy vets in the offseason. Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, and Bogdan Bogdanovic were all major additions for ATL.

READ MORE:

Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Impressed in Season One

What the Thunder can Learn From Golden State's Rebuild

While the Thunder would like to be able to sign several high profile free agents, it’s just not viable for a franchise who’s best ever free agent signing is Nerlens Noel.

Oklahoma City’s rebuild will be longer and more strenuous than Atlanta’s, but the benefits of not cutting it short could be much, much better.

For now, we can enjoy the Hawks continued pursuit of an NBA championship.