What Will The NBA Look Like when it Comes Back

Erik Gee

Let me start by thanking everyone who's been responding to my request to talk about life without Thunder basketball. If you would like to be quoted for future stories (because it looks like there will be at least three of them), click the comment box below and leave us an e-mail address, and we will reach out.  

One angle we would like to purse is watching games at your favorite watering hole. Shirly Goodman gave us a great story about watching last season come to an end from a place in El Reno where Thunder fans frequent. 

We know you have a story, and we want to hear how you have shared some of the Thunder's best and most heartbreaking moments with other fans. 

What Will The NBA Look Like When It Comes Back?

Players can't work out at team facilities, local gyms are on lockdown, and even if you have a home gym and trainer, there will be those players who come back out of shape.  Memphis Guard Anthony Tolliver tells Bleacher Report, “If it was just two weeks and we’re back, yes." 

"But if it’s two-and-a-half, three months, which is what it’s looking like, it’s going to be like the start of the season."... "This is all assuming we play again this season. How it goes in the world, and the country will decide that.”

Let's assume Tolliver is right, and the season won't come back till June, this is good news for players like Abdel Nader, Hamidou Diallo, and Mike Muscala. If the Thunder are healthy, there is a good chance several of them may not be in game shape, which means Billy Donovan may be forced to go deeper into his bench. 

Donovan prefers to play about nine guys per game, but if  (for example) Darius Bazley, who's been out since bruising his knee in February, can't give you his usual 17 minutes per game it could open the door for Nader to pick up more playing time. 

Tell us your Story:

We want to hear from you tell us your stories about how you shared joy and heartbreak with other Thunder fans. Just click the comment box below and tell us how to contact you. 

Comments

News

Pelicans' Griffin Optimistic Season Will Return

Pelicans vice president of basketball operations says canceling the season is not on owners' minds.

Erik Gee

Gallinari Sends Message to Thunder Fans

Danilo Gallinari sends a recorded message to Thunder fans telling them to listen to medical experts.

Erik Gee

New COVID-19 Test Could put Thunder Back on the Court.

A new test from a company in California could help the NBA get back to work sooner than we think.

Erik Gee

An Early Look at the Thunder Draft

With the season on hold, we look ahead to the NBA draft and what needs the Thunder might have.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Thanks Medical Workers

Chris Paul send a message to all of us via Instagram and thanks medical experts.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Step Up to Help Peake Workers

The Thunder is pledging to help part-time workers who are struggling to makes ends meet during the NBA's hiatus.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Coach of the Year

If we're handing out awards for the 2019-2020 NBA season then Billy Donovan is your coach of the year.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Can't Work Out at Team Facility

The NBA is closing team facilities till further notice, plus more NBA players test positive for COVID-19 including Marcus Smart.

Erik Gee

NBA Needs to Take a cue from Wrestling

If WWE and AEW can perform without fans the NBA can as well.

Erik Gee

Thunder Test Negative for COVID-19

Thunder confirm players and staff test negative for COVID-19

Erik Gee