Let me start by thanking everyone who's been responding to my request to talk about life without Thunder basketball. If you would like to be quoted for future stories (because it looks like there will be at least three of them), click the comment box below and leave us an e-mail address, and we will reach out.

One angle we would like to purse is watching games at your favorite watering hole. Shirly Goodman gave us a great story about watching last season come to an end from a place in El Reno where Thunder fans frequent.

We know you have a story, and we want to hear how you have shared some of the Thunder's best and most heartbreaking moments with other fans.

What Will The NBA Look Like When It Comes Back?

Players can't work out at team facilities, local gyms are on lockdown, and even if you have a home gym and trainer, there will be those players who come back out of shape. Memphis Guard Anthony Tolliver tells Bleacher Report, “If it was just two weeks and we’re back, yes."

"But if it’s two-and-a-half, three months, which is what it’s looking like, it’s going to be like the start of the season."... "This is all assuming we play again this season. How it goes in the world, and the country will decide that.”

Let's assume Tolliver is right, and the season won't come back till June, this is good news for players like Abdel Nader, Hamidou Diallo, and Mike Muscala. If the Thunder are healthy, there is a good chance several of them may not be in game shape, which means Billy Donovan may be forced to go deeper into his bench.

Donovan prefers to play about nine guys per game, but if (for example) Darius Bazley, who's been out since bruising his knee in February, can't give you his usual 17 minutes per game it could open the door for Nader to pick up more playing time.

Tell us your Story:

We want to hear from you tell us your stories about how you shared joy and heartbreak with other Thunder fans. Just click the comment box below and tell us how to contact you.