Where the Oklahoma City Thunder Roster Stands Post-Draft

Sam Presti's four additions through the NBA Draft bolstered OKC's roster, but still left a glaring hole at one position.

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster continues to take shape, as the franchise added four players to the fold in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Free agency is looming, and the Thunder will have one big positional hole to fill — center.

There is still plenty of time before teams report to camp, but here is how the Oklahoma City Thunder roster stands post-2021 NBA Draft.

Thunder Roster:

Darius Bazley, Forward

Charlie Brown Jr., Guard

Gabriel Deck, Forward

Luguentz Dort, Guard

Josh Giddey, Guard

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard

Ty Jerome, Guard

Theo Maledon, Guard

Tre Mann, Guard

Aleksej Pokusevski, Forward

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward

Isaiah Roby, Forward

Kemba Walker, Guard

Aaron Wiggins, Guard

Kenrich Williams, Forward

Read More Thunder Draft: