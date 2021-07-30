Sports Illustrated home
Where the Oklahoma City Thunder Roster Stands Post-Draft

Sam Presti's four additions through the NBA Draft bolstered OKC's roster, but still left a glaring hole at one position.
The Oklahoma City Thunder roster continues to take shape, as the franchise added four players to the fold in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Free agency is looming, and the Thunder will have one big positional hole to fill — center.

There is still plenty of time before teams report to camp, but here is how the Oklahoma City Thunder roster stands post-2021 NBA Draft.

Thunder Roster:

  • Darius Bazley, Forward
  • Charlie Brown Jr., Guard
  • Gabriel Deck, Forward
  • Luguentz Dort, Guard
  • Josh Giddey, Guard
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard
  • Ty Jerome, Guard
  • Theo Maledon, Guard
  • Tre Mann, Guard
  • Aleksej Pokusevski, Forward
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward
  • Isaiah Roby, Forward
  • Kemba Walker, Guard
  • Aaron Wiggins, Guard
  • Kenrich Williams, Forward 

