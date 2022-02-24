Where the Rookie Ladder Stands Following the All-Star Break

The race for the Rookie of the Year Award is in full swing following the All-Star break.

Following All-Star weekend, few rookies are still truly in the hunt for the prestigious Rookie of the Year Award.

The list can likely be narrowed down to four, with potentially just a few more on the fringe.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has a sizable lead on the field in the No. 1 spot.

Since the last ladder, he’s averaged he posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his final game, showing signs that he has no intentions of slowing down.

At No. 2 is Toronto’s Scottie Barnes, who’s been close to as dominant this season. He’s averaged 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season to go along with his stout defense, and has been pretty impactful for the Raptors.

Following Barnes is Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey at No. 3.

Giddey has done enough to hang around the ROY conversation, but will need to make some magic happen to have a chance at the award.

Luckily for him, he’s been doing just that, finishing with three-straight triple-doubles before All-Star break.

Following Giddey at No. 4 is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, likely the last player who has a real shot to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Cunningham has seen spurts of both terrific and poor play this season, but is averaging a respectable 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

The rest of the NBA’s rookie ladder is as follows:

5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

6. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

7. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

8. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

9. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

10. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

11. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

12. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

