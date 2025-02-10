Which Blockbuster Trades will Have the Biggest Impact on the OKC Thunder?
The leadup to 2025 NBA trade deadline was one of the more hectic trade season's in recent memory, with a number of high-profile pieces switching teams.
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a few trades, but didn't add any players who will maintain a spot on the roster. Still, OKC brought back Chet Holmgren around the same time, giving the team its own "shot in the arm".
Still, with current and former All-Stars shifting, the league looks slightly different than it did a few weeks ago. With two of the trade deadline's biggest deals having heavy impact on the Western Conference, here's a look at how some of the NBA's recent movement affects the Thunder.
The Luka Doncic trade
The Dallas Mavericks deciding to ship their best player to Los Angeles will likely be the deal that has the most impact on Oklahoma City.
From the Mavericks side, the team still has a solid roster, but is missing the player that helped the team overcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Semifinals. A Dallas squad with Anthony Davis is still dangerous, especially after adding Max Christie as a depth piece alongside Davis, but the star center is already set to miss multiple weeks.
Even when Davis does return to the court, the new Mavericks lineup will be a completely different gameplan for Mark Daigneault without Doncic. The Lakers seemingly improved, adding one of the best players in the world, but lack a strong starter at the center position after the team's trade for Mark Williams was rescinded.
With LeBron James, Doncic and others, the Los Angeles does have good size on the perimeter, but could lack the interior toughness to compete with Oklahoma City, especially with Holmgren healthy again.
The Jimmy Butler trade
The Golden State Warriors are the last team to defeat OKC, and Steve Kerr's team added a big name to its roster since taking down the Thunder in late January.
Butler joins the Warriors after a standoff in Miami and will provide the Warriors with another veteran presence alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. On Feb. 8, Butler played for the first time since Jan. 21, making his Warriors debut.
The former Heat star finished with 25 points, four assists, two rebounds a steal and a block while shooting 7-of-12 from the field in a 21-point win against the Bulls.
Butler certainly makes the Warriors a tougher opponent, but the team's age and lack of depth should give Oklahoma City the upper hand if the two were matched up in a postseason series.
The De'Aaron Fox Trade
The trade the could have the most impact on OKC's longterm outlook was the Sacremento Kings sending talented point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.
Fox will join budding superstar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, and will also get to learn from veteran poing guard Chris Paul. With a strong successor to Paul and a guard that can help set Wembanyama up as well as create his own shot, the Spurs could fight for a Play-In spot this season.
Even if Fox and Wembanyama aren't able to reach the postseason in 2025, the duo seems to have a bright future and could be a Western Conference rival for the Thunder in the coming years.
