Which Western Conference Teams Prove to be Biggest Obstacles in Upcoming Season for OKC Thunder?
The Oklahoma City Thunder wedged their way to the top of the Western Conference a year ago. With Chet Holmgren coming onto the scene, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly entering the limelight and the forefront of his prime, and Jalen Williams and the surrounding cast playing some inspired basketball, it was an all-around very successful season for the Bricktown heroes despite their eventual exit.
No team truly had this team's number last season outside of the Dallas Mavericks -- who ended Oklahoma City's playoff run in the second round in just six games. But with another summer under their belt and with a few new pieces to flaunt in Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartentstein and a couple fresh draftees, this team is going to be greatly different on the floor entering 2024-25.
And nearly all would say it's a net positive difference with added experience both through time the additions the team has made in the offseason.
Though, with any roster makeup, there will be teams who provide a bit more of a struggle to compete against than others -- and while no one outside of the Mavericks truly outplayed the Thunder in a multi-game series in the regular season or playoffs, there were still teams who gave them plenty of issues and could into this season.
Of course, Dallas, who added Golden State Warriors stalwart Klay Thompson, is going to be a tough matchup for Oklahoma City again this season, retaining much of their roster and adding another year of experience between Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. The Thunder would have a bit easier time this time around on paper though, limiting Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II on the boards and interior scoring with Hartenstein's added presence.
The next two teams to give the Thunder trouble are the same ones who were duking it out into April for the No. 1 seed in the conference last season -- divisional foes in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.
The Timberwolves improved in the offseason, picking up a creative scoring guard in Rob Dillingham and a potentially strong backup guard in Terrence Shannon Jr., all while letting Anthony Edwards grow into his 23-year-old expertise and continue to blossom into one of the league's best. And the Nuggets, one year removed from an NBA title and with Jamal Murray inking a contract extension, they're surely a team to be wary of come playoff time, and a team who is surely strong enough to give Oklahoma City issues.
The Thunder's offseason moves have clearly checked some boxes -- but they'll need time to reconnect, as last season's wins do not carry over and their slate is wiped clean. The West is tough. stay afloat, but with readjustment and the poise the Thunder have illustrated, they should be among the top of the conference into the postseason again in 2024-25.
