Who has the Higher Ceiling Between Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams?
The abundance of talent and recent draft picks has finally taken a strong turn for the OKC Thunder.
From the breakout of Chet Holmgren and the consistency of Jalen Williams, to the defensive prowess from now-sophomore Cason Wallace, the Thunder have hit on their recent talent acquisitions.
Williams and Holmgren surely impressed both fans and the front office last season. Williams averaged 19.1 points on efficient shooting, while Holmgren posted 16.5 points per game, along with 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in his debut season. There is no doubt, now, that both are extremely talented. But which has the highest ceiling when it comes to the peak of their careers?
Williams presented as a safe pick when the Thunder selected him in the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 12 overall pick. He was an efficient scorer on three levels for the Santa Clara Broncos, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in his senior year.
He took a massive leap in his second year in most statistical categories, primarily as a scorer. His rookie season took some people by surprise, finishing as OKC's third-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. His ability to distribute and defend for the Thunder has led to an increased role on the offensive side of the ball. The Santa Clara product has clearly taken on a vocal leadership role as well.
Holmgren, on the other hand, has a playstyle and build that caters much more to a modern power forward or center. Only standing at 208-pounds, Holmgren has speed and quickness that not many centers have. The knock against it is his strength, but the league has began to lean more towards thinner centers that can space the floor and shoot.
The Gonzaga draftee can do just that, shooting 37-percent from the perimeter last season on 4.3 attempts per game. Those aren't flukey numbers either, with 349 total attempts on the season.
Both have important roles on the Thunder roster, but one certainly has more potential than the other.
Holmgren's archtype and style of play fits a perfect mold of a modern NBA big man. A perfect example is San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who is similar to Holmgren's build on a larger scale. They can both shoot, run the floor easily and handle the ball.
By no mean does that mean Williams is has a less important role. He should, barring injuries, have a long, productive NBA career. Both will have large impacts for OKC this year, but Holmgren's style of play, compared to the general conensus of how an NBA center should look, raises his ceiling a considerable amount.
