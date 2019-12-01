Thunder
Why Billy Donovan was "Happy" That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a Tough Shooting Night.

Erik Gee

In Friday's 109-105 win over the Pelicans, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a less than ideal shooting night going 4 of 13 with 10 points. Gilgeous-Alexander has made the transition from point guard to shooting guard seamlessly in his first year in Oklahoma City, averaging 18 points per game (39th in the NBA) and establishing himself as a consistent threat to opposing teams.  

After the game, Billy Donovan was asked about Gilgeous-Alexander's miserable shooting night and said: " I don't mean this the way it's gonna come across. I'm happy he struggled." "He's another guy that works extremely hard, and I think adversity is good." Donovan was encouraged that even with the struggles, Gilgeous-Alexander was still attacking and driving to the basket.  Donovan believes some players have surface confidence and deep confidence. He says surface confidence comes when you're having success early in the season, especially when you're shooting the ball well.  "shots are going to come and go."  If Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be the cornerstone of the Thunder, he'll need to fight through those tough shooting nights and find other ways to contribute. Donovan likes to point out the easiest thing to judge a performance by is the stat sheet. Some times those "bad games" are a better judge of where a player is as opposed to night's he goes off for 20 or more points.

If you're wondering how Billy Donovan's relationships from college are affecting his time in the NBA, look no farther than Nerlens Noel.

Donovan recruited Noel while he was the coach at Florida. While watching Noel's high school games Donovan learned just how good a passer he was.  Now, Donovan is using that knowledge to run the offense through Noel. "He's always been an excellent passer and a quick roll to the basket." Having Noel at the top of the key, according to Donovan, helps the guards work off each other.  Donovan says if the Thunder are going to score, they need to be an offense that works though all five guys on the floor.  

As far as Noel's recruitment, he never took an official visit to Gainesville, but that time that Dovan was able to spend talking with the 6-10 center helped get Noel to Oklahoma City two summers ago. 

Pelicans and Thunder tomorrow on Fox Sports Oklahoma, tipoff is at 4 pm.

News

Big Nights From Nader and Adams Push the Thunder past the Pelicans 109-104.

Erik Gee
0

Abdel Nader follows up a career-high by scoring 19 against New Orleans on Friday. While Steven Adams hits two crucial buckets in the final seconds to seal a Thunder win.

Thunder Shooters Prefer the Home Life.

Erik Gee
0

Before Friday night's game with New Orleans, Billy Donovan addressed the Thunder's shooting struggles on the road as well as the third-quarter lapses

Thunder/Pelicans Game Primer

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder look to bounce back after a 136-119 loss to the Trail Blazers when they host New Orleans on Friday night. Also, can Darius Bazley repeat his 17 point performance from the last time these two teams met?

Carmelo Anthony: a Tale of What Could Have Been.

Erik Gee
2 0

Carmelo Anthony never fit in with the Thunder, and his time in Oklahoma City should be viewed as a precursor to what the team is now.

Trail Blazers Cruise Past Thunder 136-119.

Erik Gee
0

Damian Lillard scores 27, Carmelo Anthony adds 19 as the Portland Trail Blazers put up 136 on the Thunder.

Thunder/Trailblazers Primer

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder and Blazers meet in Portland for the first time since Damian Lillard ended Oklahoma City's season.

Hamidou Diallo to be Re-Evaluated in 4 to 6 Weeks. Plus, Bruks is Starting for Golden State.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo will be on the shelf for at least the next month. Plus, Alec Burks who agreed to terms with the Thunder before choosing to play for the Warriors has been forced into the starting lineup.

Hamidou Diallo out with a Hyper-Extended Elbow.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo hyper-extended his right elbow in Friday's loss to the Lakers. The Thunder will know more in the coming days, but, he's out Monday vs. the Warriors.

Blue Comes up Short 113-111.

Erik Gee
0

The Oklahoma City Blue are now 3-2 after a 113-111 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Thunder on the low side 130-127.

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder drops their third straight falling to the Lakers 130-127. In the process, Hamidou Diallo also hurt his right elbow.