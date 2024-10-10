Why Jalen Williams’ Uptick in 3-Pointers is Good For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has a collection of young talent that’s unmatched across the NBA. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly the team’s No. 1 option and a top MVP candidate heading into the season, Jalen Williams is a massive reason for the Thunder’s high ceiling. At this point in his NBA career, he looks like a can’t miss star in the making.
Williams has been ultra efficient in his young NBA career and all the data suggests he’s a rising star in this league. In both his rookie and sophomore seasons, he shot comfortably over 50% from the floor and has developed a reputation for being a tough shot maker.
Last season, Williams averaged 19.1 points on 54% from the floor and 42.7% from behind the 3-point line. He only took 3.4 triples per game despite increasing his volume in every category. Heading into year three, Oklahoma City should encourage Williams to take his volume to another level — he’s that good. He’s the perfect longterm second star next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and has every chance to prove it this season.
Heading into the season, Mark Daigneault talked about increasing volume for the team’s ultra efficient shooters. That category is likely one in which Williams falls into.
“Now we need a reeducation of that, which is understanding what a great three-point shot is for you, including the ones that you're not taking,” Daigneault said. “We have guys that obviously can really shoot with a good shot diet. There's a couple of them, if you look at the percentages, they'll tell you who they are that they can handle more volume and still maintain an efficiency above the waterline.”
In two preseason contests, Williams has played a total of 32 combined minutes. He has totaled 34 points and continued his efficient ways of scoring. His 3-point volume has been encouraging, just like Daigneault wanted to see. In the two matchups, Williams is a combined 6-of-10 from long range. 10 3-point attempts across a 32 minute sample size is a big development for a player like Williams.
Obviously the Thunder can’t expect 10 triples a game from Williams, but taking a jump in volume would be a big win. Oklahoma City is better when Williams takes good shots, and he doesn’t take many bad ones from long distance.
