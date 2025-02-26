Why one National Media Member Believes Lakers won't be an Issue for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder's grip on the Western Conference this season isn't as tight anymore.
At least, that's what some observers would tell you after the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. While Doncic's first few games alongside LeBron James didn't live up to expectations, the duo seems to have found a rhythm and could be dangerous during the playoffs.
Even though its still early in Doncic and James' time together, though, many observers already believe the team can challenge Oklahoma City, the No. 1 seed in the West.
This isn't a new opinion though, as the Lakers were viewed by many as one of the worst matchups for Oklahoma City last season when the team also earned the No. 1 seed. Los Angeles defeated the Pelicans in the Play-In tournament, however, and met Denver in the first round.
Last year, the Lakers' advantage was size, as Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jared Vanderbilt and others led some observers to believe that Los Angeles would have handled OKC in the playoffs. This year, Doncic's addition has now rekindled the belief that the Lakers are a bad matchup for the Thunder.
On a recent podcast episode, The Ringer's Rob Mahoney argued against this theory, claiming that Oklahoma City actually matches up well against Los Angeles.
"I think the Thunder are actually a pretty tough matchup for (the Lakers), as currently constructed," Mahoney said. "We have this idea of the Lakers as ... a team that can flex their guile and out-muscle the Thunder. This is not the big imposing Lakers team that it used to be, it is a small ball unit. ... If you're a small ball team, I would not want to play OKC. That's kind of a nightmare scenario. So, adding Luka, granted, who's kind of the boogeyman in Oklahoma City, that helps. It helps shift the nature of that matchup."
After trading Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for Doncic, the Lakers will have to rely heavily on Jaxon Hayes to play the center position. With Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster this time around and Chet Holmgren now healthy after a hip injury, the Thunder should have enough to counter the Lakers.
Of course, any team with Doncic and James will be a tough out in the postseason, but Oklahoma City has the roster to handle two strong perimeter players and attack Los Angeles on defense.
