Why the OKC Thunder Will Make it a Priority to Bring Back Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City made two massive moves this summer that will inch the team closer to championship contention. Signing Isaiah Hartenstein with remaining cap space was a given considering the Thunder’s lack of front court depth a season ago. But trading for Alex Caruso was an under the radar move that nobody saw coming.
The Caruso trade will certainly pay off in the short term, as it makes Oklahoma City a better team immediately. But the Thunder didn’t trade for Caruso to be a rental. He’s here to be a longterm fix in Oklahoma City.
When analyzing the 2025 free agent class, Caruso is on the list of players that could be choosing a new team next summer. The Thunder, though, will have a chance to prevent that from happening.
This season, Oklahoma City can offer Caruso an extension to stay with the Thunder longterm. It feels like that would be best for both parties, too.
With a team full of rising youngsters, Oklahoma City might’ve found the perfect veteran presence to help lead them through their championship window. Caruso, at age 30, is likely looking for a spot to settle down at during the later stages of his career. It would be smart for the Thunder to extend him during the season so this process doesn’t extend into the summer. Then, the team’s core and grow and compete together for the foreseeable future.
Continuity is important for most contending teams. Last year’s Boston Celtics are a great example. The team’s nucleus stayed together for a handful of years even when they came up short. Adding someone like Derrick White and letting him develop chemistry and momentum with the surrounding core ended up working wonders.
Oklahoma City could be in the same boat with Caruso. He has multiple All-Defensive nods to his name and is coming off of a career-high in scoring at 10.1 points per game. He has developed an extremely reliable jumper, as he drilled 3-pointers at a 40.8% clip a season ago. Now, he’s in a position to help an elite team win a title — just like he did with the Lakers.
Theoretically, Caruso is slated to be a free agent next summer. But it would be a shocker if Oklahoma City let it get to that point. It feels like he’s a Thunder for the foreseeable future.
