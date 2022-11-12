Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?

Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.

Though Wiggins seems to be quite a reliable role player, he’s logged three DNP’s (meaning he didn’t play a single minute despite being active) on the season, which came against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. The DNP’s aren’t very explainable, and he’s had some games where he logged very little minutes. The Thunder have also asked Wiggins to face a starting task, usually playing the power forward position, too.

Nonetheless, Wiggins has had an inconsistent role in a season where Thunder head coach Mark Daignealt expressed there would be many, many different lineups.

Last season, which was the 6-foot-6 guards rookie season, Wiggins logged 35 starts in 50 games played, which secured him a long-term contract after playing on a two-way contract. It’s clear the team likes him, and that's for a reason. He averaged 8.3 points per game in that season, and that’s taken a slight dip this season along with his minutes per game.

Wiggins’ plays within himself on the court, and often makes the right, winning play. He’s got the mold of a good shooter, and Chip Engelland can surely boost those odds of him filling into that potential. He doesn’t force anything offensively, and he’s a solid defender. So, again, Wiggins can be a very solid, consistent role player, and even be a part of one of the best potential bench units. Whether playing alongside Josh Giddey in the starting lineup or Jalen Williams on the bench, he’s got a solid playmaker that will find him on his well timed cuts to the basket.

When the Thunder get a consistent starting lineup, which could be as soon as next season, the bench unit could easily become one of the best led by Jalen Williams, Tre Mann and Wiggins. The three with either Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski or Jaylin Williams have a high potential to dominate other second units, and Wiggins can be a big part of that.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.