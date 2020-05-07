Friday is the NBA target date to open team facility doors to players. The Thunder have not returned text saying if they will be allowing their players back in or not.

Last week Sam Presti held a video conference with the media and said that Oklahoma City was not committed to May 8th opening. "With respect to the May 8 date, what I can say is that the league has stated it's a target date, and we're still a a week or so away from that before we even can get there."

"And I think what we've all seen and lived through this experience is that things are changing like literally day by day."... "We're evaluating that."

"I wouldn't say that we're committed to doing that."... "We have to work through that a little bit." ..."We're going to continue to speak with our players about that whole entire concept of coming back, but the league has given some flexibility, obviously, to the teams to determine what is best for them."

"And for us, we're operating on the assumption that the league wouldn't be permitting players and staff members back into facilities unless they felt it was absolutely safe."

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the league is instructing teams not to test players who are asymptomatic for COVID-19. Since testing is not widely available to the public, the NBA doesn't want to use kits on players, not showing symptoms.

As of now, the Trailblazers, Nuggets, and Cavaliers all plan to open. The Rockets had previously stated they would also go back to work on Friday, but have since reconsidered.

All-Player Call Set For Friday:

The association is scheduling an all-player call for Friday. The call will be directed by Commissioner Adam Silver and players association Executive Director Michelle Robers.