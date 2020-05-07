InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Will the Oklahoma City Thunder Open Team Facility Doors on Friday

Erik Gee

Friday is the NBA target date to open team facility doors to players. The Thunder have not returned text saying if they will be allowing their players back in or not. 

Last week Sam Presti held a video conference with the media and said that Oklahoma City was not committed to May 8th opening. "With respect to the May 8 date, what I can say is that the league has stated it's a target date, and we're still a a week or so away from that before we even can get there." 

"And I think what we've all seen and lived through this experience is that things are changing like literally day by day."... "We're evaluating that." 

"I wouldn't say that we're committed to doing that."... "We have to work through that a little bit." ..."We're going to continue to speak with our players about that whole entire concept of coming back, but the league has given some flexibility, obviously, to the teams to determine what is best for them."

 "And for us, we're operating on the assumption that the league wouldn't be permitting players and staff members back into facilities unless they felt it was absolutely safe."

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the league is instructing teams not to test players who are asymptomatic for COVID-19. Since testing is not widely available to the public, the NBA doesn't want to use kits on players, not showing symptoms. 

As of now, the Trailblazers, Nuggets, and Cavaliers all plan to open. The Rockets had previously stated they would also go back to work on Friday, but have since reconsidered. 

All-Player Call Set For Friday:

The association is scheduling an all-player call for Friday. The call will be directed by Commissioner Adam Silver and players association Executive Director Michelle Robers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Richard Jefferson Would Trade his Championship Ring to Chris Paul for $44,000,000

Richard Jefferson says he would trade Chris Paul his championship ring for $44,000,000.

Erik Gee

Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Still Trust in Sam Presti

A recent survey from The Athletic ask Thunder fans would they prefer one championship to a decade of success. We'll tell you why Presti is the guy lead Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Deserved to Have Some of Their Uniforms Ranked by ESPN

ESPN Ranked their top 74 NBA uniforms of all-time and the Thunder did not show up on the list. We'll tell who was ranked over them, and why ESPN is wrong.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Current Season Would Make an Excellent 30 for 30

We'll tell you why this season in Thunder history would make the best 30 for 30.

Erik Gee

Video: How do Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan Stack Up

We'll tell you which Michael Jordan Russell Westbrook comparisons make sense.

Erik Gee

There is Still Hope the NBA Season Will Resume

How committed is the NBA to finishing its season? We'll tell you what Chris Paul and LeBron James have to say.

Erik Gee

NBA Concerned About Older Coaches and Staff Going Back to Work

While the NBA shoots for a target date of May 8th to reopen facility doors, some General Managers are concerned about older coaches and staff going back to work.

Erik Gee

NBA Eyes December Start for Next Season

The NBA board of governors is talking about pushing the start of next season back to December. We'll tell you why that's a good thing.

Erik Gee

Video: How Serious are the New York Knicks About Chris Paul

We'll tell you what the Thunder need in return to even think about trading Chris Paul to New York.

Erik Gee

Video: Sam Presti Looking Forward to Speaking with Billy Donovan About his Future With the Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti met with the media for the first time since the NBA went on hiatus, we'll tell you what he had to say about Billy Donovan's future.

Erik Gee