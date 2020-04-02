Will you Still Want the NBA When it Returns?

How much are you missing sports? Selfishly I hope you are going nuts without them.

That's the funny thing about life; it will force us to give up something we believe is a necessity. If you have high blood pressure, you might have to nix fried food from your diet.

You'll miss that trip to the state fair, but adding a few years to your life will make it well worth the sacrifice. Also, once you start feeling better that you won't crave those six corny dogs, you would have scarfed down with no regard for humanity.

You learn to live without luxury items, and basketball falls into that category. Nobody understands that fact better than Adam Silver.

Silver hasn't announced the cancellation of the NBA season, but you can feel it coming. The logistics of trying to build a bubble for the league to finish the season seems like a long shot at best.

Mark Cuban's comments yesterday say the NBA has its priorities in order. "We're gonna put safety first, and we're not gonna take any chances."... "We're not gonna do anything that risks the health or safety of our players, our fans, our staff, or the whole organization.".. "I really don't have anything new to say."

The fear for the owners is that as more people lose their jobs (over 6,000,000 filings for unemployment last week), you won't be able to afford tickets, league pass, cable, or to visit a sponsor's business. All of which the NBA needs you to invest money in so they can pay their employees.

Over time your choices for entertainment will change based on your financial situation. If you're not invested in the NBA monetarily, you might not be invested in emotionally.

Keep in mind all of this is a worst-case scenario, and Silver should be applauded for keeping hope alive. As Kendrick Perkins says, "I need basketball like old people need soft shoes."

Let's hope when we get through the COVID-19 crisis, you will as well.