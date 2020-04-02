InsideTheThunder
Will you Still Want the NBA When it Returns?

Erik Gee

How much are you missing sports? Selfishly I hope you are going nuts without them. 

 That's the funny thing about life; it will force us to give up something we believe is a necessity. If you have high blood pressure, you might have to nix fried food from your diet. 

You'll miss that trip to the state fair, but adding a few years to your life will make it well worth the sacrifice. Also, once you start feeling better that you won't crave those six corny dogs, you would have scarfed down with no regard for humanity. 

You learn to live without luxury items, and basketball falls into that category. Nobody understands that fact better than Adam Silver. 

Silver hasn't announced the cancellation of the NBA season, but you can feel it coming.  The logistics of trying to build a bubble for the league to finish the season seems like a long shot at best. 

Mark Cuban's comments yesterday say the NBA has its priorities in order. "We're gonna put safety first, and we're not gonna take any chances."... "We're not gonna do anything that risks the health or safety of our players, our fans, our staff, or the whole organization.".. "I really don't have anything new to say."

The fear for the owners is that as more people lose their jobs (over 6,000,000 filings for unemployment last week), you won't be able to afford tickets, league pass, cable, or to visit a sponsor's business.  All of which the NBA needs you to invest money in so they can pay their employees. 

Over time your choices for entertainment will change based on your financial situation. If you're not invested in the NBA monetarily, you might not be invested in emotionally.  

Keep in mind all of this is a worst-case scenario, and Silver should be applauded for keeping hope alive.  As Kendrick Perkins says, "I need basketball like old people need soft shoes."

Let's hope when we get through the COVID-19 crisis, you will as well.  

Milwaukee Bucks Working out to Play Games, Jeff Van Gundy Doesn't see the NBA Coming Back

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says his team is working out as if they will play games. While Jeff Van Gundy thinks the NBA season is over.

Erik Gee

Darius Bazley and Terrance Ferguson get Paid, Mark Cuban not as Optimistic

Terrance Ferguson and Darius Bazley have received 90 percent of their pay for this season. Other players in the NBA are not so lucky. Plus, Mark Cuban is backing up on the NBA restarting by mid-May.

Erik Gee

Jay Williams Suggestion of Playing Games on Cruise Ships, not That Crazy

We'll tell you why finishing the season on cruise ships isn't the craziest idea.

Erik Gee

Tough day for the NBA

If the NBA wants to crown a champion this season it will have to fight through two big setbacks that came on Tuesday.

Erik Gee

NBA Determined to Crown a Champ

Even with a world of uncertainty the NBA is determined to finish this season.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson is the Most Selfless Player on the Thunder

We take a look at Terrance Ferguson's career with the Thunder and discuss his future in Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Needs to Hoop

The Thunder point guard tells NBA game time that he is working out and watching clips as he waits for the season to get back underway.

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder Makes A Case for Thunder MVP

We take a look at Dennis Schroder's season and give you reasons why he could be the Thunder's MVP.

Erik Gee

TONYTHUNDER

Storylines We're Missing From the Oklahoma City Thunder if the NBA Doesn't Return

Here are three storylines we're missing if the NBA doesn't come back this season.

Erik Gee

What it Means having the Oklahoma City Thunder

Andrew Martin tells us how the Thunder bond his family. And Why not having them is a bigger loss than not seeing the games.

AndrewMartin

Erik Gee