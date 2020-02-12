InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Without Bazley Thunder Will Have to Get Creative. Plus, Oklahoma City/Spurs Game Thread

Erik Gee

With Darius Bazley due to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks for a right knee bone bruise  Billy Donovan says the Thunder will have to get creative when it comes to their rotations. "We're not going to really necessarily  have a lot of size with Darius being out."..."We had pretty good size with Gallo (Danilo Gallinari), and he at the four spot for us." 

One primary concern for tonight's game is the Spur's second unit.  6-8 250 Rudy Gay is playing power forward off the bench and will present matchup headaches for the Thunder when he is posting up. Donovan is open to the idea of using four guards and going small, but that will leave Oklahoma City vulnerable on the boards.

In the pregame press conference, Donovan mentioned the names of Abdel Nader, Hamidou Diallo (who filled in for Bazley vs. the Celtics) Deonte Burton, and Mike Muscala as possible substatutes for Bazley. Putting my best guess on who will get the bulk of the minutes while Bazley gets healthy, I'd say it's Muscala. Power forward is his natural position, his 6-10 frame gives him the ability to compete for rebounds, and he's a 35 percent shooter from beyond the arc. 

Plus, how would it look to have his jersey retired by his alma mater (Bucknell) and him be sitting on the bench? Come on, do the guy a solid.  

Muscala is not the only person in the Thunder organization who will be honored by their former school this weekend. The University of Florida will dedicate the Gators court in the O'Connell center to Donovan by putting his name on the floor. "I think what when we look back at the people there, my name is going on the court, but there were a lot more people who played a really significant role in that." In his 19 years at Florida, Donovan won two National Championships and went to four Final Fours. 

Thunder/ Spurs tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. Just click the comment button below and join our conversation.      

First Quarter:  

100 percent convinced that the in house announcer at the Peake loves saying Luguentz Dort in the starting five. Has to be his favorite name of any player to wear Thunder blue. 

Adams gets the Thunder on the board with a quick two. Ball moment is good for the first two possessions. 

Despite only two points Oklahoma City is doing a good job of getting the ball to Adams early. Adams has touched the ball on every possession. He’s also sank two free-throws. 4-2 Thunder with 10:03 left in the quarter. 

Trey Lyles with four points as Spurs take a 6-4 lead.  Chris Paul ties it up with a long two. 

Lonnie Walker with a nice steal. Spurs up four 10-6.  Now, 10-8 after a Gallinari two.  Spurs take a timeout.  7:16 to go in the first quarter. 

Noel in for Adams, rest of the starting five still on the floor.  Noel picks up his first foul. Aldridge hits both free-throws. 12-8 San Antonio. 

Paul makes it a one point game. 12-11.  

Muscala comes in for Noel who already has three fouls. 

Muscala picks up his first foul. At this rate the Thunder will have to go small or Adams will have to play the whole game.  Nader and Ferguson.  Gallinari has his three point field goal overturned to a two. 20-13 Spurs. 

Diallo in for OKC, Muscala playing the five. Have to wonder if that was Billy Donovan’s original plan before Noel got into to foul trouble.

25-13 Spurs with 1:10 left. Adams back in. 

“I don’t wanna say anything about these refs, they got a tough job, but tat’s a terrible call.”

25-14 at the end of one Oklahoma City shooting 23.3 percent from the field and 1/6 from three.  Bench being out scored 9-1.  Thunder haven’t looked this. bad since early November. 

Second Quarter:

Chris Paul with 7 points 1 of 2 from three. Mike Muscala in at the five again, and nails a three to cut the Spurs lead to 34-24. 

Thunder with three consecutive makes from beyond the arc. Muscala, Paul and Schroder. It’s now 34-26 Spurs. 

 Thunder way more active on defense. Paul with a rebound at mid court then finishes with the assist to Nader. After a sloppy first quarter Oklahoma City outscoring San Antonio 14-9 in the second. 

Fans wanted Aldridge called for an offensive foul on Ferguson. Not sure the elbow he threw was as hard as the Peake crowd thought it was. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Bazley to be Re-Evaluated in Four to Six Weeks

Darius Bazley will be out four to six weeks with a right knee bone bruise. Also, the Thunder are just 3-8 vs. the upper echelon of the NBA.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Named Finalist for USA Basketball

Chris Paul named finalist for USA Basketball

Erik Gee

Marcus Smart Seals Thunder's Fate

In his return home former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart didn't have the best of night's shooting. However, he did make the play of the game.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Celtics Preview and Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box at the end of the story. We'll be giving our opinions on the game and the NBA in general.

Erik Gee

The Thunder Keep Fine-Tuning

"It's the little things that kill" Billy Donovan wants his team to keep fine tuning even though the Thunder have won 9 of 10.

Erik Gee

Selfless Thunder Piling up Wins

The Thunder are 26-9 since Thanksgiving. One of the main reasons is because of their selfless attitude and willingness to sacrifice for each other.

Erik Gee

Thunder Grind out a 108-101 win Over the Pistons

Despite only suiting up nine players the Pistons turned Friday night's contest into a grinder.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking on the comment box.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Preview

We take a look at the key points for tonight's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson Doesn't Care who Starts as long as the Thunder win. And Chris Paul is Playing for Team LeBron

Terrance Ferguson made his long-awaited return to the Thunder on Wednesday and Chris Paul will be playing for team LeBron in this year's All-Star game.

Erik Gee