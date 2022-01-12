Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell Have 'Physical Altercation' at Halftime Against Thunder

At halftime against the Thunder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell had to be separated by teammates.

In a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards had a halftime scuffle.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a physical altercation and had to be separated. It was a contest in which Washington ultimately went on to win, as both of these players had solid nights.

Charania reported that Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded. As such, the two started got into it walking to the locker room at half. As they started getting into it verbally, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them.

It was a night in which both players had great games, as Washington pulled off the win while they combined for 28 points, ten rebounds and five assists. This gave the Wizards their second-straight win as they advanced to 21-20 on the season.

Caldwell-Pope and Harrell were teammates in Los Angeles with the Lakers last season prior to being traded to Washington this summer in the Russell Westbrook deal.

