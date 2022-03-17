Skip to main content

Young Forwards Flex Muscles as Thunder Drop Seventh Straight

Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski had big nights despite losing to the Spurs at the last second.

Oklahoma City dropped another game on Wednesday night, bringing their total to seven-straight losses.

The Spurs downed the Thunder 122-120 Wednesday, but it was the most competitive game of the stretch for OKC.

Here are OKC’s top performers. 

Darius Bazley

The hot hand continues for the young Thunder forward.

Darius Bazley went off for 25 points, second only to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team. Bazley downed 4-of-10 3-point shots Wednesday and shot better than 56% from the field.

Bazley also added a team high nine rebounds.

Bazley’s on a stretch of three straight games of 25 or more points including a game of 29 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday against Memphis.

This stretch is important for Bazley, as he’s wrapping up his third NBA season. 

Aleksej Pokusevski

The second year project for OKC continues to show his strides forward this season.

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 16 points for the Thunder on Sunday and added six rebounds in the losing effort. He also shot efficiently with a 5-of-7 mark in 27 minutes of action.

As the season begins to get closer to the end, the 7-footer keeps proving his worth moving forward in the rebuilding process with each game holding importance.

With his lankiness and underrated scoring ability, he continues to provide sparks off of the bench. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

He’s putting the league on alert. When Gilgeous-Alexander is hot, he’s hot.

Even though the Thunder are on a long skid, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a consistent bright spot through the drought.

Wednesday was no different. He scored 34 points, added eight assists and grabbed six rebounds.

He shot an impressive 14-of-22 from the field and made just one of his four 3-point attempts.

He’s now scored 30 or more points in nine of 11 games. In those two games he scored 29 and eight points.

His passing and efficient scoring has kept the Thunder as close as he can considering the numerous injuries around him. 

