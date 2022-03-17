Young Forwards Flex Muscles as Thunder Drop Seventh Straight

The hot hand continues for the young Thunder forward.

Darius Bazley went off for 25 points, second only to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team. Bazley downed 4-of-10 3-point shots Wednesday and shot better than 56% from the field.

Bazley also added a team high nine rebounds.

Bazley’s on a stretch of three straight games of 25 or more points including a game of 29 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday against Memphis.

This stretch is important for Bazley, as he’s wrapping up his third NBA season.