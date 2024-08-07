Young Players With the Best Chance to Secure a Spot in the OKC Thunder's Rotation
Oklahoma City is in a unique position amongst the NBA's championship contenders.
Despite having a solid group of talented, proven players, Sam Presti's sharp decision-making over the past few years has set the Thunder up with a handful of first round draft picks that the team has used to select high-upside young prospects.
While the majority of OKC's lineup is already set, one of the team's young players could develop into a decent option and crack Mark Daigneault's rotation in the coming years.
Additionally, if Oklahoma City's roster becomes too expensive or the team needs to trade one of its current rotation pieces, having a young player ready to step into a bigger role will make the transition much easier.
One of the most likely candidates to earn time on the court is French wing Ousmane Dieng.
Entering his third year in the NBA after being selected one pick before Jalen Williams in 2022, Dieng has yet to make an impact for the Thunder but has the tools to be a valuable role player. Listed at 6-foot-10, Dieng averaged 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the G League, helping lead the OKC Blue to a title and earning G League Finals MVP.
While Dieng has good size and passing ability on the wing, the 21-year-old has not shown the same aggression during his time in the NBA and has yet to develop a consistent perimeter shot.
Dillon Jones, a first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, could also play his way onto the floor early in his professional career.
The former Weber State standout had a strong performance in the Summer League, showcasing his versatility as a passer, rebounder and defender. Jones even had a few decent showings from 3-point range, which was one area of concern in the 22-year-old wing player's game coming out of college.
If Jones is able to continue improving his shot from beyond the arc, it would not be surprising to see him earn time on the floor during his first two seasons with the Thunder.
Two of Oklahoma City's other selections from the 2024 Draft could also contribute early in their careers. While Nikola Topic is set to miss what would be his rookie year, the Serbian guard and No. 12 pick could benefit from a "redshirt year", similar to Chet Holmgren.
If Topic's playmaking and downhill driving skills translate to the NBA level after his knee injury, the 18-year-old should take over as the team's lead guard in the second unit.
Ajay Mitchell, OKC's second round selection in June's draft, also has a chance to factor into the rotation quicker than expected after a strong showing in the Summer League. The UC Santa Barbara product averaged averaged 16 points, two assists, three rebounds and a steal while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 92 percent at the charity stripe in five Summer League games.
If Mitchell continues to knock down shots from 3-point range and hustle on defense, it would not be surprising to see him earn a full spot on the Thunder's roster in the next few years.
