Nuggets' Aaron Gordon OUT for Game 7 Against OKC Thunder
In a Sunday morning X post, ESPN insider Shams Charania announced Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will miss Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Gordon was previously listed as questionable on the Nuggets' injury report. His status was scheduled to be a game-time decision.
Gordon grabbed at his hamstring visibly in the final minutes of Game 6. He took two awkward steps after Chet Holmgren stripped him to avoid Alex Caruso, who dove across the half-court line to secure the loose ball.
Gordon had averaged 14.5 points on 44.1% shooting, 9.2 rebounds (3.8 offensive) and 3.8 assists during the second round. He made a go-ahead transition 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in Game 1, and tied Game 3 on a corner triple with 26.7 seconds remaining in regulation.
Game 7 between the Thunder and Nuggets tips off at 2:30 p.m. CST.
