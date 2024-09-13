Inside The Thunder

Thunder Superstar Draws Interesting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draw interesting odds ahead of the season.

Rylan Stiles

May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen things change this summer. From a fun story that saw the youngest team in the NBA rattle off 57 wins en route to the No. 1 seed out West to a team with incredibly high expectations.

Many believe the Thunder will be the class of the Western Conference, with Vegas favoring the Bricktown ballers to make the NBA Finals - Some pundits even picking Oklahoma City to knock off Boston and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

As previews begin to roll out for the 2024-25 NBA season, the latest batch of odds have posted for the 2025 NBA Finals MVP award.

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, places second in Finals MVP odds behind just Jason Tatum and ranking ahead of Nikola Jokic and Jaylen Brown according to Bovada Sports Book.

This is yet another indication of how confident the oddsmakers are that the Oklahoma City Thunder will be at the finish line of this NBA season.

Last year, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 35 percent from beyond the arc and 87 percent from the charity stripe.

The Thunder superstar finished runner-up for the Most Valuable Player award, making his second straight top-five finish for the honor

Rylan Stiles

