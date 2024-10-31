OKC Thunder Handling Business Against Inferior Teams
Oklahoma City is still unbeaten, thanks to another good performance against a worse opponent.
On Wednesday, the Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-93 to move to 4-0 this season. The Thunder have not only won these games, they have dominated.
A week into the 2024-25 campaign, Oklahoma City is yet to have a final score with a single-digit margin. While the Thunder have established themself as one of the best teams in the league, they have also taken advantage of a light schedule.
After beating another Western Conference contender in the Denver Nuggets to open the season, the Thunder have faced three teams that missed the playoffs last season. Considering the Thunder’s youth, it would have been natural to let one of those games slip. Instead, they are still yet to play a clutch minute this season.
Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had another impressive start offensively, Oklahoma City’s success begins with its stifling defense. Against the Spurs, Chet Holmgren and company held 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to a career-low six points on only five shots in 27 minutes.
Wembanyama is not the only star who has failed to perform at their normal level against the Thunder. In the Thunder’s home opener against the Atlanta Hawks, they held Trae Young to 24 points and eight assists, his only game without a double-double this season, while forcing him into 10 turnovers.
Still, the Thunder’s game against the Hawks was the closest they’ve come to a loss. Trailing 92-91 early in the fourth quarter, the Thunder quickly asserted their dominance with a 13-0 run to begin the final frame before winning by 24.
A night before their fourth-quarter ambush against Atlanta, Oklahoma City won a blowout in Chicago. The Thunder have been impressive in every game. While they haven’t had the toughest schedule or a great offense thus far, they’ve had no issues taking care of business when they take the floor.
