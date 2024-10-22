OKC Thunder Preparing for Nikola Jokic With Team Defense Mindset
One of Chet Holmgren’s major pre-draft concerns was his durability and ability to defend the massive centers of the modern NBA. Names like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were common to bring up when envisioning Holmgren playing the five spot in Oklahoma City.
After a year-long injury during his first season, the durability concerns grew. But last season, his first full season in the NBA, he put to rest any uneasiness early on. Holmgren anchored one of the top defenses in the NBA and led Oklahoma City in blocks. He became a premier post defender in the NBA, even if he did take his lumps against bigger opponents. His aggression and fight always came into play, and he never backed down from anyone.
As the Thunder open up the regular season on Monday night, Holmgren will have the tallest of tasks against Denver’s MVP center in Jokic. It would be a nice game for new acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein to step in and help, but it looks like he’ll miss the Thunder’s first month and a half with a hand injury suffered in the preseason slate. It’ll be Holmgren penciled in to slow down Jokic, but that’s not how the Thunder’s star center thinks about the matchup. Basketball is a team game after all.
“It’s not a me preparing thing,” Holmgren said about his preparation to guard Jokic. “It’s more of a we preparing thing. He’s a really good player and there is no guarding him. There is no one on one matchup for him. You guard him with a whole team.”
Anytime Oklahoma City matched up against one of the league’s top centers a season ago, it was a full team effort to stop them.
The Thunder’s defense specializes in confusing opponents, tipping passes, and forcing turnovers. When there’s a backdown, there’s usually a Thunder player flying in to help his teammate. Holmgren is rarely alone on an island with players like Jokic, and that’s why Oklahoma City’s defense is so versatile.
When Holmgren and Jokic matched up a season ago, the Serbian star had plenty of compliments for Holmgren. He also had some advice — eat a few more cheeseburgers.
"He's a really talented guy, but this is his first year," Jokic said after being guarded by Holmgren last season. "He's still learning everything: the game, how quick it is, where is (he at) an advantage, where is [he at] a disadvantage. I think he needs experience. I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest. But yes, he has a talent that is unique."
Thursday’s task will be tall, and limiting Jokic is never easy. Holmgren will have the biggest assignment, but it’ll be a full team effort to stop one of the league’s premier players.
