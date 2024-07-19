Thunder Gameday: OKC Looks to Recover From Last Second Loss in Matchup with Golden State Warriors
Las Vegas has treated the Oklahoma City Thunder anything but kind. After falling to the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat in blowout losses, it fell short of one point against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
Although Keyontae Johnson hit a clutch fadeaway jumper that seemed to put the game away in the closing seconds, David Roddy was able to draw a foul from behind the 3-point line and converted all three of his free throws to steal a victory.
Oklahoma City is in desperate need of a win. It has yet to win a game since entering Las Vegas, and it's been a tumultuous week of play. It's next opportunity is a meeting with the Golden State Warriors tonight, but the chances of a win won't get any easier.
Golden State is undefeated in Vegas.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Warriors have put together quite the week stretch of winning games. It's put together three straight wins against the Suns, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, standing tall as one of the few teams to remain undefeated since the Las Vegas series began.
Golden State has seen strong efforts from a number of players on its roster, but some key contributors have started to exit Summer League play, including incoming sophomore standout Brandin Podziemski.
The same thing has taken place for the Thunder, with players such such as Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones sitting out for the remaining games left of the Summer League. It leaves two diminished rosters ready to go at it, each likely feeling different levels of desperation for the win than the other.
Oklahoma City looked improved in its last game, but it must do it for all four quarters if it wants to grab a win. It's foot left the gas pedal far too soon against Phoenix, and it can't afford to do that again.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) vs Golden State Warriors (3-0)
INJURIES:
Check out our live injury tracker, along with our game day injury report that will release later today.
WHEN:
Friday, July 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. CDT
LOCATION:
Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, Bally Sports OK
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
The chances of a win in Vegas are getting less and less likely for the Thunder, but it can build off the strong play it showed in its last game, it's certainly a possibility.
