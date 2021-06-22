Kenrich Williams on his Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder

All-out forward Kenrich Williams gives his perspective on his future with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kenrich Williams, deemed 'Kenny Hustle' by his teammates at TCU, lived up to his name last season.

Sent over from New Orleans in the Steven Adams trade, Williams revitalized his NBA rep with the Thunder, even earning himself some leadership points late in the season.

Williams updated the media on his future with Oklahoma City in his exit interviews.