Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Kenrich Williams on his Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder

All-out forward Kenrich Williams gives his perspective on his future with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Author:
Publish date:

Kenrich Williams, deemed 'Kenny Hustle' by his teammates at TCU, lived up to his name last season.

Sent over from New Orleans in the Steven Adams trade, Williams revitalized his NBA rep with the Thunder, even earning himself some leadership points late in the season.

Williams updated the media on his future with Oklahoma City in his exit interviews.

Kenrich Williams, Washington Wizards
Video

Kenrich Williams on his Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

SI Thunder: 2021 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

Sam Presti
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Lottery: When, Where, How to Watch

NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

Playing the Odds: OKC's Chances in Tomorrow's NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Lottery: OKC Thunder Select Draft Lottery Representative

Cade Cunningham
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Strategy to Move Up in the NBA Draft

Generic
Draft Coverage

Mock Draft: Thunder Land Forward of Future

Evan Mobley, USC Trojans
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Evan Mobley is the Top Consolation Prize