Oklahoma City More Motivated Than Ever After Historic Loss

To say the Thunder gave a poor performance against Memphis would be an understatement. Having a lost by a deficit of 73 points is not only disappointing but embarrassing. The silver lining to this loss that Oklahoma City found is that the team never wants to experience it again.

"It obviously hurt very badly, that night and the next day," Mike Muscala said."Once we got into practices I feel like the practices picked up, guys didn't want that to happen again."

Winning two of their last games since their loss to the Grizzlies, the Thunder have displayed a new focus. Against Detroit, Oklahoma City scored 42 points in the 4th quarter to seal their victory. In their triumph against Toronto the Thunder outscored the Raptors 33 to 12 during the third quarter.

The Thunder using their historic loss as fuel will only serve to help them stay locked in moving forward.