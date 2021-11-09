The Thunder Bring Isaiah Roby, Tre Mann, and Vit Krejci to New Orleans

Oklahoma City looks to continue their win streak against the Pelicans

Oklahoma City has recalled Isaiah Roby, Tre Mann, and Vit Krejci from the Blue to join the Thunder in New Orleans.

Since the Thunder has had one of the most difficult schedules, playing against the one and six Pelicans does not breed much excitement. Yet Coach Daigneault says this is the kind of game where anything can happen.

Winning two games from besting major deficits, the Thunder are looking to begin each contest stronger. The players believe its all about playing a consistent 48 minutes.

The Thunder have three wins heading into New Orleans and two of those wins were against the Lakers. Kenrich Williams believes that besting tough opponents gives this team confidence.